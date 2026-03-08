Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Interior Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the interior of the second-generation AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ahead of its debut in the coming weeks. The latest generation of the four-door AMG sports car comes with big changes under the skin, with the most notable being the shift towards an all-electric drivetrain over the 6-cylinder, V8 and V8 PHEV powertrains of its predecessor.

Unlike other modern Mercedes, the new GT lacks the flush single-piece dash fascia housing the three displays; the central touchscreen is angled towards the driver.

Focusing on the cabin, the new AMG GT 4-Door follows Mercedes’ latest cabin design philosophy with three screens embedded into the dashboard and minimal physical switchgear. Interestingly, unlike other Mercedes models, which feature a flat single-piece dash fascia, the centre console features a notable break on the co-driver side with the 14-inch central touchscreen angled towards the driver. The front passenger gets his own dedicated 14-inch touchscreen as well, while the instrument cluster is a smaller 10.2-inch unit.



Minimal switches on the centre console; three dials adjust vehicle settings to the driver's preference.

Sticking with the central console, the air-con vents sit below the central touchscreen and have also been designed to look as if angled towards the driver, while the high floor console features twin phone charging pads, a row of physical buttons and three turbine-inspired dials with LED illumination for varying drive controls.



The panoramic glass roof features embossed designs with illumination.

As on the new S-class, the new AMG GT 4-Door also sees the addition of physical switchgear onto the steering spokes - a move away from the older haptic buttons. Additionally, in typical AMG fashion, the steering features rotary controls with embedded displays below the horizontal spokes to adjust the drive modes and suspension settings.

Two-seater rear seat as standard - three-seater bench is an option; high central tunnel means middle passenger is unlikely be the most comfortable.

Moving to the seats, Mercedes says that the standard-fit seats have been designed to offer greater lateral support to hold the occupant in place better during aggressive driving. Additionally, buyers will be able to option AMG sports seats featuring a single-piece backrest. The rear bench, meanwhile, is geared more towards occupant comfort and has been designed to seat 2 adults as standard - a three-seat bench is an option, though the high central tunnel means that a third occupant is not going to be comfortable. The carmaker says that the floor has been recessed to ‘allow for a naturally comfortable knee angle.’

