New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Previewed Ahead Of Jan 29 Global Debut
- New S-class global debut on January 29
- Mercedes says over 50 per cent parts new or revised
- New S-class to be L4 autonomous ready
Mercedes-Benz provided an early preview of the upcoming S-class facelift in a recent video with company CEO Ola Källenius. Key takeaways from the video include a preview of the design, cabin and some of the flagship luxury sedan’s capabilities. Mercedes claims that it has made extensive changes to the S-class as part of its midcycle update, including ‘over 50 per cent new or revised parts.’
Also read: India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 Crore
As far as the exterior design goes, the new S-class will get a revised fascia with a redesigned grille with three-point-star chrome detailing, new LED headlights and tail lamps - again with three-point-star LED light guides as well as new wheel designs and revised bumpers. One feature set to make a comeback with the 2026 S-class is the Mercedes hood ornament - a feature not seen on modern Mercedes cars since the mid 2000s. The hood ornament will also be illuminated, as will be the grille surround.
Also read: Auto Sales: Mercedes-Benz Sales Decline 3 Per Cent; 19,007 Units Sold In CY2025
New S-class to mark the return of the ‘three-point-star’ hood ornament.
Speaking of the interior, Källenius says that everything has been refined over the outgoing S-class, claiming that the new S-class will take understated luxury to the next level. The video also provides glimpses of the new S’ interior, particularly a look at the rear seats where features such as rear seat entertainment and heated, ventilated, and reclining seats with leg rests, a panoramic sunroof and a Burmester sound system - replete with Dolby Atmos - are visible.
Also read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV Makes Global Debut; EV Offers Up To 631 km Range
Other visible bits include a look at the steering-mounted controls, which look to be switching back to physical buttons instead of capacitive touch buttons seen on recent Mercedes. The video also hinted at the new S-class being even more refined than the outgoing model, with an even quieter cabin.
Also read: Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Is A Retro-Inspired Electric GT
Extensive adjustment for rear seats as well as heating and ventilation function & seat memory; Burmester sound system to feature Dolby Atmos.
Moving to the tech, the new S-class will feature Mercedes adaptive Airmatic suspension with a new iDamping feature that will allow the vehicle to share locations of road imperfections with other S-class’ on the road, allowing those vehicles to adjust suspension settings to better iron out the ride. Additionally, Källenius said that the MB.OS software stack for the new S-class has been developed from the ground up.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut
Steering looks to be getting physical buttons instead of touch-sensitive controls as on current Mercedes models.
Källenius also revealed that the new S-class will be Level 4 autonomous-ready. He added that Mercedes is already testing the S-class with Level 4 self-driving technology on pubic roads.
Related News
Research More on Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
- Mercedes-Benz
G-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 2.38 - 2.9 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
E-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 83 - 96.9 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
A-Class LimousineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.05 - 48.55 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLE-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.03 - 1.2 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
C-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 61 - 68 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.37 - 1.44 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLCEx-showroom Price₹ 79.25 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLA-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 51.5 - 56.5 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
S-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.88 - 1.99 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.51 - 1.8 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQBEx-showroom Price₹ 67.2 - 78.9 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
CLE CabrioletEx-showroom Price₹ 1.17 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQAEx-showroom Price₹ 67.2 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
EQE SUVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.41 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQS SUVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.34 - 1.48 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
G 580 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 3.1 Crore
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-04
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Janak Sorap | Jan 21, 20262026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 Unveiled; India Launch This YearBased on the setup offered on the Daytona 660, this is the most comprehensive update the Trident and Tiger Sport has received since their introduction.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 21, 2026New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Previewed Ahead Of Jan 29 Global DebutMercedes says that over 50 per cent of the parts in the upcoming S-class are new, with the car also set to be L4 autonomous driving ready.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 21, 20262026 Jeep Meridian Updated With Sliding Second Row Seats; Prices Start At Rs. 23.33 LakhThe update is limited to select three-row variants of the Jeep Meridian, namely, Limited and Overland.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 21, 2026Skoda Kylaq Classic+, Prestige+ Prices RevealedSkoda has also confirmed a new Sportline variant that will join the lineup later in the year.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 20, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores Revealed; Gets 5-Star RatingFacelifted internal combustion Punch secures 30.58 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 20, 2026Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs. 35,000 Crore For Setting Up New Manufacturing Plant In GujaratThe new facility will come up in Khoraj, on 1,750 acres of land provided by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read