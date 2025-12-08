2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV Makes Global Debut; EV Offers Up To 631 km Range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the second-gen GLB in global markets. The new GLB initially arrives in all-electric guise with the GLB With EQ Tech (GLB EV) replacing the now-discontinued EQB in markets across the world, with the internal combustion (ICE) model to join the line-up in the coming months. The EV and ICE variants, for the most part, look indistinguishable, with differences coming down to revised grille design and wheel designs.



Also read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB EV Interior Revealed

Starting with the looks, the new GLB retains the boxy and upright proportions of the first-gen SUV, though it is physically larger. The new GLB sits on a 60 mm longer wheelbase, is up to 98 mm longer and 27 mm wider. In terms of height, it is 14 mm lower than the outgoing models, though Mercedes claims improvements to headroom across the cabin.



Up front, the new GLB gets a new CLA-inspired fascia with a connected headlight design and the grille positioned slightly lower. The grille itself is an enclosed unit in the GLB EV featuring star patterning and two horizontal louvres with a large three-point star in the centre. The ICE models see it replaced by a functional grille also housing the Mercedes star logo at the centre and featuring an illuminated surround.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Is A Retro-Inspired Electric GT



Moving to the sides, the new GLB gets subtle flares to the fenders with slightly squared-out wheel arches and new flush-sitting door handles. The rear haunch appears slightly more prominent, while the revised glasshouse makes the D-pillar appear more prominent as well. At the rear, the most notable styling element of the new GLB is the connected tail lamps with three-point-star lighting elements.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 450d Diesel Launched In India At Rs 2.90 Crore



Focusing on the cabin, Mercedes-Benz had provided the first look at the new GLB’s interior a few weeks ago. As before, the new GLB will go on sale with five and seven-seat variants, with Mercedes claiming to have improved space across all rows of seating. Despite the lower height, Mercedes says that headroom has increased by up to 35 mm up front, up to 68 mm in the second row and by 10 mm in the third row.



As revealed previously, buyers of the GLB get the option for the new Mercedes MBUX Superscreen featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a pair of 14-inch displays for the infotainment and co-driver display. The system features Mercedes’s latest operating system, featuring an embedded AI voice assistant and Google Maps integrated into the on-board navigation system. The maps on the GLB EV account for varying factors when laying out the route to destinations, including topography, route profile, ambient temperature, speed, heating and cooling needs, traffic and availability of chargers.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Quarterly Sales In Q2 FY2026: Retails Around 2500 Units During The 9 Days Of Navratri



The co-driver display additionally supports third-party applications, allowing for video streaming across multiple platforms.



Sticking to the tech and features, Mercedes says that the GLB gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, with options including the availability of an electrochromic function, allowing the opacity of the glass roof to be adjusted and an illumination function with embossed three-point star logos within the glass panel. Other options include a Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos support.



Moving to the powertrain, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed electric and internal powertrain options for the GLB. Initially, the new GLB will only be offered as an EV in 250+ and 350 guise, featuring an 85 kWh battery and up to 631 km of range depending on the spec. The 250+ features a single axle drive and develops 268 bhp and 335 Nm, while the 350 gets dual motor all-wheel drive (4MATIC) and develops a peak 349 bhp and 515 Nm. The GLB EV is rear-wheel drive as standard, with the 4MATIC variants getting a disconnect function for the front axle that decouples the front electric motor for improved efficiency. As with the new CLA, the GLB features an 800V architecture supporting up to 320 kW DC fast charging, though Mercedes says that it can also use 400V charging infrastructure with an optional adapter. Peak AC charging standards at 22 kW.



Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut

In terms of suspension, the GLB gets McPherson struts up front and a multilink set-up at the rear with adaptive dampers offered on select variants in combination wth 20-inch alloys.



On the ICE side, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the GLB will feature 48V mild hybrid technology and get the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also used in the CLA. Mercedes claims that the 48V system will support limited electric-only driving in conjunction with a 1.3 kWh battery with the electric motor incorporated into the 8-speed DCT gearbox. Full details of the GLB ICE will be unveiled at a later stage.