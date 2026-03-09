Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Offered at a Rs 2.89 Lakh Discount

Kawasaki India has announced a significant discount on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R through its social media channels. The litre-class supersport is now available with a price reduction of Rs. 2.89 lakh, making it considerably more accessible for enthusiasts looking to enter the superbike segment. The limited-time offer is valid until 31 March 2026.

The Ninja ZX-10R is officially priced at Rs. 20,79,000 (ex-showroom). With the newly announced discount applied, the effective ex-showroom price comes down to Rs. 17,90,000. This price drop brings the superbike closer to the territory of some middleweight motorcycles, making it an even more tempting option for buyers who were already considering stepping up to a litre-class machine.

Even before this offer, the Ninja ZX-10R was regarded as one of the more accessible superbikes in India, particularly for riders who prioritise track-focused performance. With the reduced pricing, the motorcycle now presents an even stronger value proposition. The discount also leaves buyers with additional room in their budget to invest in essentials such as high-quality riding gear or track-day equipment.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. The Ninja ZX-10R continues to be powered by a 998cc, E20-compliant inline-four-cylinder engine that produces 202 bhp with the RAM Air intake system and 112 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and delivers the high-revving performance expected from a litre-class supersport.

In terms of features, the bike is equipped with a TFT instrument console that displays all essential information. Kawasaki has also packed the motorcycle with an extensive suite of electronic rider aids. These include multiple riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, launch control, engine brake control, and even cruise control.