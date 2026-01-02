Kawasaki Z1100 Fully Booked for 2026

Kawasaki’s latest big bike offering, the Z1100 is all booked for year 2026. Launched in November 2025 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.79 lakh, all 20 units earmarked for the year are all booked. Kawasaki has closed bookings for the motorcycle, and the brand is yet to announce timelines for the next batch of bookings.

Successor to the Z1000, also previously sold in India, the Z1100 carry-forwards the continued demand for litre-class naked motorcycles in India. Known for offering a blend of everyday usability and serious performance, the Z1100 keeps to the brand’s Sugomi design philosophy, giving it a sharp, aggressive and unmistakably streetfighter stance. The low-slung LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank with pronounced extensions, and minimalist tail section lend the motorcycle a muscular yet compact appearance. Exposed mechanical components and a forward-biased posture further enhance its naked-bike character making the Z1100 look menacing even at standstill.

The Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces around 134 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle rides on a lightweight chassis and comes equipped with adjustable suspension at both ends and premium braking hardware. Apart from that, the bike is kitted is multiple electronic aids that includes wheelie and slide control, electronics engine braking, ride modes and more.

In India, the Kawasaki Z1100 competes in the premium naked motorcycle space and locks horns with rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V2, BMW S 1000 R, Honda CB1000R, and the Triumph Speed Triple 1200.