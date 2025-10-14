Kawasaki India has hiked the pricing of its litre-class adventure tourer, the Versys 1100, following the implementation of the new GST 2.0 structure. The motorcycle now carries a sticker price of Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom), marking an increase of Rs 89,000 over its previous price of Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Versys 1100 stands out as India’s only inline-four, road-biased adventure motorcycle, designed for long-distance touring-focused riders. It is available in a single variant and one Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray colour option.

Also Read: GST 2.0: Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Slashed By Rs 15,000; Now Costs Rs 1.84 Lakh

Built around a twin-tube aluminium frame, the motorcycle is powered by a 1,043 cc inline-four liquid-cooled engine, registering around 120 bhp and 102 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch. The Versys 1100 is suspended by Showa suspension at both ends, dual front discs with radial calipers, and rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends. As for the electronic rider aids the motorcycle comes with multiple ride modes, traction control, cruise control, wheelie control, engine brake control, IMU, and dual-channel ABS. Besides that, the motorcycle comes with a USB Type-C charging port and an adjustable windscreen.