Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1100SX And Versys Models Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh

Kawasaki India has announced a range of limited-time discounts on select models from its lineup. The brand is offering attractive cashback deals on the Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1000SX, and the entire Versys range, which includes the Versys X-300, Versys 650, and Versys 1000. These offers are available through the end of the month, but final availability will depend on stock at individual dealerships.

Kawasaki is offering a generous cashback of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on the Ninja ZX-10R in India, available as a voucher redeemable against the bike’s ex-showroom price of Rs. 18.50 lakh. Buyers opting for the Lime Green variant can avail a Rs. 1.30 lakh discount, while the Metallic Graphite Grey version comes with the full Rs. 1.50 lakh cashback offer.

Powering the Ninja ZX-10R is a 999 cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that punches out 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch.

Launched in India in December 2024, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is now being offered with a cashback discount of Rs. 1 lakh. Like the ZX-10R offer, this discount comes in the form of a voucher that can be redeemed against the bike’s current ex-showroom price of Rs. 13.49 lakh.

The Ninja 1000SX is powered by a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that produces 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is now available with a cashback offer of Rs. 1.10 lakh. This discount applies to the MY25 model, which was launched in February 2025 as a replacement for the outgoing Versys 1000. The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom) before the discount.



The Versys 1100 packs a 1099 cc, in-line four-cylinder, puts out 133 bhp at 9000 rpm and 112 Nm at 7600 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Moving down the range, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is also part of the scheme. As part of the current offer, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 20,000 on the MY25 model, which was launched in India in April 2025. The cashback is applicable on the ex-showroom price of Rs 7.93 lakh.

Powering the Versys 650 is a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that delivers 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts.

At the entry point of Kawasaki’s adventure lineup is the Versys X-300, which is offered with a cashback of Rs. 25,000 as part of the ongoing offer. Kawasaki reintroduced the model in India this May, following its discontinuation in 2020 due to BS6 emission regulations.



The Versys X-300 remains powered by a 296 cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja 300. It produces 39.45 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch for improved rideability.