logo
New Delhi

GST 2.0: Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Slashed By Rs 15,000; Now Costs Rs 1.84 Lakh

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
2025-09-23 15:28:40
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • KLX 230 now priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • MY26 model was launched in India in August this year
  • Continues with the 18.73 bhp 233 cc engine

It’s been a little over nine months since Kawasaki introduced the KLX 230 in India. The dual-purpose motorcycle first arrived as a CBU import and carried a price tag of Rs 3.30 lakh. In August 2025, the company rolled out the locally-built MY26 version with a massive price cut, bringing it down to Rs 1.99 lakh. Now, with the revised GST rates in place, Kawasaki has reduced the price further by Rs 15,000, making the KLX 230 available at Rs 1.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Drop Post GST 2 0 3

The KLX 230 marked Kawasaki’s entry into the dual-sport segment in India. It has a minimalist design with an exposed frame, slim body panels, and a single-piece seat, giving it a purpose-built look. The motorcycle is available in two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey.

Feature-wise, it gets an LED headlamp and a compact LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The console offers all the essential readouts, such as speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, and a digital clock.

Also Read: India-Made Kawasaki KLX 230 Vs CKD Model: Differences Explained

Kawasaki-KLX-230-Price-Drop-Post-GST-2.0

Powering the KLX 230 is a 233 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The price drop makes the KLX 230 a far more tempting option for buyers looking for a lightweight, dual-purpose motorcycle, especially at the entry-level, where it lines up against the Hero Xpulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, and Honda NX200.

# Kawasaki KLX 230# Kawasaki KLX 230 price# 2026 Kawasaki KLX 230# Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Cut# KLX 230# KLX 230 dual purpose# GST on Kawasaki Bikes# GST 2.0# GST Rate# GST Council# GST Rate Cuts# GST in India# Kawasaki India# Bikes# Two Wheelers

Research More on Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230
Kawasaki KLX 230
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.94 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View KLX 230 Specifications
View KLX 230 Features

Popular Kawasaki Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • GST 2.0: Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Slashed By Rs 15,000; Now Costs Rs 1.84 Lakh