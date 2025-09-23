GST 2.0: Kawasaki KLX 230 Price Slashed By Rs 15,000; Now Costs Rs 1.84 Lakh
- KLX 230 now priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom)
- MY26 model was launched in India in August this year
- Continues with the 18.73 bhp 233 cc engine
It’s been a little over nine months since Kawasaki introduced the KLX 230 in India. The dual-purpose motorcycle first arrived as a CBU import and carried a price tag of Rs 3.30 lakh. In August 2025, the company rolled out the locally-built MY26 version with a massive price cut, bringing it down to Rs 1.99 lakh. Now, with the revised GST rates in place, Kawasaki has reduced the price further by Rs 15,000, making the KLX 230 available at Rs 1.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
The KLX 230 marked Kawasaki’s entry into the dual-sport segment in India. It has a minimalist design with an exposed frame, slim body panels, and a single-piece seat, giving it a purpose-built look. The motorcycle is available in two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
Feature-wise, it gets an LED headlamp and a compact LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The console offers all the essential readouts, such as speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, and a digital clock.
Also Read: India-Made Kawasaki KLX 230 Vs CKD Model: Differences Explained
Powering the KLX 230 is a 233 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The price drop makes the KLX 230 a far more tempting option for buyers looking for a lightweight, dual-purpose motorcycle, especially at the entry-level, where it lines up against the Hero Xpulse 210, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, and Honda NX200.
