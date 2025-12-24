KTM RC 390 Discontinued Globally, Remains On Sale In India

KTM has decided to discontinue the RC 390 in global markets, after over a decade, apparently due to low demand. According to a report, KTM has confirmed that the single-cylinder entry-level sports bike has seen low demand in recent years, and so the decision to stop sales of the KTM RC 390 from global markets has been taken. KTM says the cost of updating the current 373 cc single-cylinder engine to meet the Euro5+ emission regulations would have resulted in higher prices for a model which has seen falling demand.

However, the KTM RC 390 will continue to be in production and offered on sale in India, where demand for the RC 390 is still strong. India is the world’s biggest two-wheeler market and sales performance of the KTM RC 390 still makes for a good case for keeping the model available on sale. And India is where the KTM RC 390 is manufactured by KTM’s parent company Bajaj Auto anyway.

The KTM RC 390 was first launched in 2014, as a full-faired supersport model based on the KTM 390 Duke. While the 390 Duke has been updated with the new 399 cc LC4C engine, replacing the older 373 cc motor used in the current RC 390, so far, the supersport has not yet been updated with the same engine. The last major update for the KTM RC 390 came in 2022, and it was widely expected that the new 399 cc engine of the current 390 Duke will also make its way to the RC 390, sometime in 2026.

For India, it’s still not clear if KTM will downsize the engine from the current 399 cc to around 350 cc after the new GST revisions in September 2025 which made motorcycles with 350 cc and above displacement engines more expensive.

So far, there’s no clarity on Bajaj Auto’s strategy for the RC 390, but the company has confirmed that it is working on sub-350 cc engines which will be introduced across the made in India KTM and Triumph models to meet the criteria of sub-350 cc cut-off for the revised GST structure, which will make them more attractive to customers from a price perspective. Bajaj is expected to introduce the sub-350 cc engine platforms for both KTM and Triumph sometime in 2026.

