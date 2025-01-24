Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD SeagullLexus New LBXKia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing

The latest iteration of KTM's supersport appears to have a sharper and slightly redesigned fairing along with a restyled tail section.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Third-gen KTM RC 390 spotted testing
  • To feature the brand’s LC4C 399cc engine
  • The second-gen model has been on sale in India since 2022

The third-generation KTM RC 390 has been spotted undergoing tests overseas for the first time. The new bike is expected to feature the new LC4c engine shared with the 390 Duke, alongside a redesigned fairing that takes cues from larger, fully-faired KTM models available globally. The RC 390 is currently in its second generation in India and has been on sale since early 2022. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon

 

Updated KTM RC 390 spied 1

The upcoming RC 390 is set to depart significantly from the design of its predecessors. The test mule of the third-generation model – spotted under wraps overseas – reveals a more aggressive and sportier design than the outgoing model. The front fairing has undergone a sharper transformation and features a single LED headlight. The exhaust appears to be positioned on the underbelly, while the tail appears to have a sleeker design, with integrated taillights and indicators. 

 

For the powertrain, the next-gen RC 390 is anticipated to adopt the LC4c engine from the latest 390 Duke, replacing the current 373cc motor with a 399cc unit. The updated engine currently delivers 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque in the 390 Duke. The engine is expected to be housed within the same chassis as the outgoing RC 390 but with the addition of an aluminium sub-frame, similar to the latest 390 Duke. The 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and slip-assist clutch will also likely be carried over.

 

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India

 

Updated KTM RC 390 spied 2

The suspension setup is expected to remain unchanged from the current RC 390, with braking handled by the same disc brakes at both ends. In terms of features, the new RC 390 will likely retain the 5-inch TFT display already seen in the current 390 Duke and the soon-to-be-launched second-generation 390 Adventure.

 

In other news, KTM India is all set to launch the highly-anticipated second-generation 390 Adventure in India along with its Enduro offering in the coming weeks. Both models made their global debut at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year and were also showcased at India Bike Week 2024.    

 

Image Source

# Updated KTM RC 390# New KTM RC 390# KTM RC 390# New KTM RC 390 Spied# Upcoming KTM Bikes# KTM Bikes in India# KTM Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures
  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
  • The limited-period offer brings an additional three-year extended warranty to the standard two-year warranty on the KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles.
    KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
  • KTM is testing two variants of the updated 390 Adventure, one will be the regular model and the other, an enduro version. We expect KTM to launch both models in this calendar year.
    New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer
  • KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 edition of its track-only RC 8C motorcycle, and only 100 units of the supersport will be manufactured for global sale. And no, it is not coming to India.
    2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units

Latest News

  • The latest iteration of KTM's supersport appears to have a sharper and slightly redesigned fairing along with a restyled tail section.
    Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing
  • The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
  • The motorcycle is based on the same platform as the 390 Adventure S and 390 Duke
    Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon
  • The 2025 edition of India’s highest-selling scooter now gets an idling start-stop system, a 4.2-inch TFT display, a USB C-Type charging port, and is now OBD2B compliant.
    2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950
  • Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Sonet, the Syros is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options
    Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • Digital instrument cluster will offer the option to select from eight regional languages as the default language setting.
    Ather Rizta Z To Get Eight Regional Languages Via OTA Update
  • Here’s how the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric stack up against each other on paper
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared
  • The K300 SF is the updated iteration of the K300 N and replaces the model in Keeway’s India line-up.
    Keeway K300 SF Launched At Rs 1.69 Lakh
  • If launched, the BYD Sealion 6 will be the first plug-in-hybrid model from BYD to be offered on sale in India
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Makes India Debut
  • Among new automobile buyers, 48 per cent used WhatsApp to directly connect with dealerships for vehicle inquiries
    Auto Playbook 2025: 72% Of New Car Buyers Discovered Their Vehicle Brand Of Choice Through Meta

Research More on KTM New RC 390

KTM New RC 390

KTM New RC 390

Expected Price : ₹ 2.7 - 2.9 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 13, 2025

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved