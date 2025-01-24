Third-gen KTM RC 390 spotted testing

The third-generation KTM RC 390 has been spotted undergoing tests overseas for the first time. The new bike is expected to feature the new LC4c engine shared with the 390 Duke, alongside a redesigned fairing that takes cues from larger, fully-faired KTM models available globally. The RC 390 is currently in its second generation in India and has been on sale since early 2022.

The upcoming RC 390 is set to depart significantly from the design of its predecessors. The test mule of the third-generation model – spotted under wraps overseas – reveals a more aggressive and sportier design than the outgoing model. The front fairing has undergone a sharper transformation and features a single LED headlight. The exhaust appears to be positioned on the underbelly, while the tail appears to have a sleeker design, with integrated taillights and indicators.

For the powertrain, the next-gen RC 390 is anticipated to adopt the LC4c engine from the latest 390 Duke, replacing the current 373cc motor with a 399cc unit. The updated engine currently delivers 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque in the 390 Duke. The engine is expected to be housed within the same chassis as the outgoing RC 390 but with the addition of an aluminium sub-frame, similar to the latest 390 Duke. The 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and slip-assist clutch will also likely be carried over.

The suspension setup is expected to remain unchanged from the current RC 390, with braking handled by the same disc brakes at both ends. In terms of features, the new RC 390 will likely retain the 5-inch TFT display already seen in the current 390 Duke and the soon-to-be-launched second-generation 390 Adventure.

In other news, KTM India is all set to launch the highly-anticipated second-generation 390 Adventure in India along with its Enduro offering in the coming weeks. Both models made their global debut at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year and were also showcased at India Bike Week 2024.

