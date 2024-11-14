KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India

Christmas has come early and this time it is all orange! KTM has expanded its product portfolio by launching a wide range of premium motorcycles that were till now available only in the international markets. While we had reported the news on the same only a couple of week back, the company has brought a barrage of motorcycles that includes 890 Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R, ⁠890 Adventure R and ⁠1290 Super Adventure S, 350 EXC-F Enduro and five motocross models.

The Duke range till now was limited to the 125, 250 and 390, has now been expanded with the 890 Duke R and the flagship 1390 Super Duke R. Both motorcycles will be brought to India via CBU route and will carry a sticker price of Rs 14.50 lakh and Rs 22.96 lakh both ex-showroom, respectively. KTM calls the 890 Duke R the ultimate middleweight naked or the super scalpel, and to justify that tag it is powered by a 889 cc parallel-twin motor which is a reworked version of the same motor on the 790 Duke, previously on sale in India for a limited time. In the 890 Duke R, the motor is capable of producing 119.35 bhp and 99 Nm and is loaded with electronic aids and premium cycle parts. Seat height is set at 820 mm and has a wet weight of around 180 kg.

If that doesn’t make you jump out of your seat, KTM’s got the flagship 1390 Super Duke R that definitely will. The most powerful and menacing hooligan in the Duke range, it packs oodles of power and can do wheelies all day long without breaking a sweat. Lovingly called as the ‘Beast’ it gets all the top-notch premium cycle parts, electronics and technology that KTM has to offer. Powering the 1390 Super Duke R is KTM’s latest and fully revised LC8 V-twin with a displacement of 1,350 cc which is capable of producing a colossal maximum power output of 187.74 bhp and 145 Nm. Tipping the scale at 200.5 kg (without fuel), we are talking about some serious power-to-weight ratios. The motorcycle comes with semi-active fully-adjustable suspension, top-spec Brembo Stylema brakes, and a lot more. Seat height stands at 834 mm.

Moving to the adventure segment, KTM has expanded its portfolio here as well. Along with the current 250 and 390 Adventure models, the company has also launched the 890 Adventure R and ⁠1290 Super Adventure S, both brought India via the CBU route and are priced at Rs 15.80 lakh and Rs 22.74 lakh both ex-showroom, respectively. The 890 Adventure R is a top-spec middleweight adventure-ready machine that is powered by the 889 cc parallel-twin machine that registers 103.26 bhp and 100 Nm. The bike is designed to take on all sorts of terrains, everything from tarmac or dirt or gravel or rocks. Equipped with a variety of electronic aids, premium cycle parts and equipment, the 890 Adventure R is one serious adventure-focused motorcycle.





Taking the game even further in the adventure space is the ⁠1290 Super Adventure S which although is the predecessor to the flagship 1390 model, but isn’t any less of a hooligan adventure motorcycle. Designed for sporty adventure travel, 1290 Super Adventure S comes with semi-active suspension, adaptive cruise control, rider-focused ergonomics, all with real-world usability in the dirt. The motorcycle is powered by a 1301 cc V-twin mill with 157 bhp and 138 Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is packed to the brim with rider assists and electronic aids to provide the rider with control along with comfort. The motorcycle weighs 227 kg (without fuel) and has a fuel tank capacity of 23 litres.

Furthermore, KTM has also launched the 350 EXC-F Six Days enduro motorcycle is a competition-ready bike. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 12.96 lakh ex-showroom, and features several features that include traction control, quickshifter, an offroad control unit, two engine maps, rider-focused body-position and a 2-piece exhaust system. All of that is accompanied by top-shelf componentry that consist of WP suspensions and premium brakes and a single-cylinder liquid-cooled powertrain. The motorcycle tips the scale at 107.3 kg without fuel.

Lastly, the company has also launched five closed circuit motocross bikes that includes the 50 SX priced at Rs 4.75 lakh, 65 SX at 5.47 lakh and the 85 SX at 6.89 lakh. Furthermore, for serious competition use there's the 250 SX-F carrying a sticker price of 9.58 lakh and the range-topping 450 SX-F at Rs 10.25 lakh. These motorcycle aren't road-legal and are limited to closed circuit use only.

Model Price (ex-showroom) 1390 SUPER DUKE R Rs 22.96 Lakh 890 DUKE R Rs 14.50 Lakh 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S Rs 22.74 Lakh 890 ADVENTURE R Rs 15.80 Lakh 350 EXC-F Rs 12.96 Lakh 450 SX-F Rs 10.25 Lakh 250 SX-F Rs 9.58 Lakh 85 SX Rs 6.69 Lakh 65 SX Rs 5.47 Lakh 50 SX Rs 4.75 Lakh

All of the above bikes will be available at all new KTM flagship dealerships in seven cities, starting from Bangalore and Pune.