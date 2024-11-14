KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
Published on November 14, 2024
Highlights
KTM is all set to launch a range of high-displacement motorcycles in India today. According to reports, the manufacturer is expected to showcase at least six bikes at the venue today, including the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO. This will be the first time since discontinuing the 790 Duke that KTM will offer a range of premium motorcycles for sale in India.
A KTM dealership in Bengaluru put up a poster a few days ago stating that the company is gearing up to bring multiple premium KTM models to India soon. We were also able to confirm with the dealership that they are indeed accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycles. Along with launch details and availability of a range of premium KTM bikes, the brand is also expected to announce the availability and after-sales roadmap of its premium motorcycle line-up in India. All motorcycles will be shipped in as CBUs (full-imports), and are expected to be offered at hefty price tags here.
With the new lineup, KTM India will offer a range of different models that are well-suited for all kinds of riding, from street, hyper sports, and off-road to full-blown adventure models.
KTM is all set to launch a range of premium motorcycles in India today. The event is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST.
The event has begun !
KTM says that it has delivered 1.2 millions motorcycles across the globe that have been manufactured by Bajaj.
Here's a look at all the motorcycles that will be launched today.
The KTM 890 Adventure R will be priced at Rs 15.80 lakh in the Indian market.
Here are some details about the KTM 1390 Super Duke. The motorcycle will be priced at Rs 22.96 lakh in India.
Another bike that will be launched today is the 890 Duke R. The motorcycle will be priced at Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has also been launched in India. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here are the youth motocross bikes that KTM is launching in India today. The 85 SX will be priced at Rs 6.69 lakh, the 65 SX at Rs 5.47 lakh, and the 50 SX at Rs 4.75 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).
Furthermore, KTM has also launched the 250 SX-F and the 450 SX-F, priced at Rs 9.58 lakh and Rs 10.25 lakh respectively.
