KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

KTM is all set to launch a range of high-displacement motorcycles in India today. According to reports, the manufacturer is expected to showcase at least six bikes at the venue today, including the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO. This will be the first time since discontinuing the 790 Duke that KTM will offer a range of premium motorcycles for sale in India.

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14



A KTM dealership in Bengaluru put up a poster a few days ago stating that the company is gearing up to bring multiple premium KTM models to India soon. We were also able to confirm with the dealership that they are indeed accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycles. Along with launch details and availability of a range of premium KTM bikes, the brand is also expected to announce the availability and after-sales roadmap of its premium motorcycle line-up in India. All motorcycles will be shipped in as CBUs (full-imports), and are expected to be offered at hefty price tags here.



Also Read: KTM India To Enter Premium Segment

With the new lineup, KTM India will offer a range of different models that are well-suited for all kinds of riding, from street, hyper sports, and off-road to full-blown adventure models.











