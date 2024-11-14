Login
KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

    KTM is all set to launch a range of high-displacement motorcycles in India today. According to reports, the manufacturer is expected to showcase at least six bikes at the venue today, including the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO. This will be the first time since discontinuing the 790 Duke that KTM will offer a range of premium motorcycles for sale in India. 

     

    Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14
     

    undefined

     

    A KTM dealership in Bengaluru put up a poster a few days ago stating that the company is gearing up to bring multiple premium KTM models to India soon. We were also able to confirm with the dealership that they are indeed accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycles. Along with launch details and availability of a range of premium KTM bikes, the brand is also expected to announce the availability and after-sales roadmap of its premium motorcycle line-up in India. All motorcycles will be shipped in as CBUs (full-imports), and are expected to be offered at hefty price tags here. 


    Also Read: KTM India To Enter Premium Segment

     

    With the new lineup, KTM India will offer a range of different models that are well-suited for all kinds of riding, from street, hyper sports, and off-road to full-blown adventure models.






     

    1:30 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    KTM is all set to launch a range of premium motorcycles in India today. The event is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    K Tm premium bikes carandbike edited 3
    2:00 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    The event has begun !

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 02 45 f7fa1151
    2:07 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    KTM says that it has delivered 1.2 millions motorcycles across the globe that have been manufactured by Bajaj.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 07 11 5ee62602
    2:25 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    Here's a look at all the motorcycles that will be launched today.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 27 20 aca0b8c9
    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 27 05 d88aeda0

     

    2:30 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    The KTM 890 Adventure R will be priced at Rs 15.80 lakh in the Indian market.

    PHO BIKE 90 LIVO 890 ADVENTURE R M23 90 Front Left SALL AEPI V1
    2:32 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    Here are some details about the KTM 1390 Super Duke. The motorcycle will be priced at Rs 22.96 lakh in India.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 34 02 71f28ed8
    2:37 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    Another bike that will be launched today is the 890 Duke R. The motorcycle will be priced at Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 36 20 db7d03d6
    2:39 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has also been launched in India. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 39 17 50640a83
    3:50 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    Here are the youth motocross bikes that KTM is launching in India today. The 85 SX will be priced at Rs 6.69 lakh, the 65 SX at Rs 5.47 lakh, and the 50 SX at Rs 4.75 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 59 04 384d2a30
    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 59 03 4673688c
    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 14 59 03 bdd337f6
    3:00 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    Furthermore, KTM has also launched the 250 SX-F and the 450 SX-F, priced at Rs 9.58 lakh and Rs 10.25 lakh respectively.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 15 03 37 87d01d8a
    Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 15 03 58 21cb04bc
    3:39 PM
    Nov 14, 2024

    For more details on the new models, head to our launch story.

     

    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India

    # KTM# KTM India# KTM India big bikes# KTM 790 Duke# KTM 890 Duke R# KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO# KTM big bikes launch# Blogview# bike# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

