KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch

The 160 Duke will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian market.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 160 Duke incoming
  • To share components with 200 Duke
  • Expected to get a detuned version of the 200 Duke’s engine

KTM India has rolled out a teaser image hinting at the arrival of a new motorcycle in its Duke lineup. Sources have confirmed the bike in question is the all-new KTM 160 Duke, which is set to launch later this month. Positioned below the current 200 Duke, the 160 Duke will become the most affordable offering in KTM’s India portfolio. Upon launch, it is expected to borrow several components from the 200 Duke, including design elements and hardware. 

   

Previously, KTM’s entry-level models in India were the 125 Duke and its faired sibling, the RC 125. However, this duo failed to garner enough attention in the Indian market and were discontinued in March 2025. The upcoming 160 will be the entry-level KTM motorcycle in the Indian market. 

  

undefined

The upcoming KTM 160 Duke will be built on the same platform as the 200 Duke, sharing its frame, suspension setup, and braking components. Powering the motorcycle will likely be a newly developed engine derived from the 200 Duke’s motor, essentially a detuned version. The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 160 cc engine is expected to produce around 19-20 bhp and 14-15 Nm of torque. 

  

In terms of features, the 160 Duke is likely to come equipped with full LED lighting, a TFT digital instrument console, and Bluetooth connectivity. Following the launch of the 160 Duke, KTM will likely also introduce a fully faired RC 160 version. This would be positioned to take on the Yamaha R15 V4 squarely. 
 
The primary objective of the KTM 160 Duke is to carve out its own niche in the competitive 160-200 cc motorcycle segment, which has been steadily gaining traction among young riders.

