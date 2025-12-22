KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Recalled Over Side Stand Issue

Following a recall earlier this month to address an engine stall issue, KTM has announced another global recall involving select models from its 390 range. The latest recall is related to an issue with the side stand assembly and affects the KTM 390 Adventure X and 390 Enduro R sold in India, as well as the 390 Adventure R and 390 SMC R currently offered in overseas markets.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke With TFT Dash Launched At Rs 1.79 Lakh

According to KTM, quality inspections have found that engine vibrations could, in certain cases, cause the side stand spring to break. The issue is limited to motorcycles equipped with forged side stands and does not affect other side stand designs. KTM states that only a small number of cases have been reported so far, and it is taking a precautionary approach to eliminate any potential safety risk.

As part of the recall, owners of affected motorcycles are requested to visit an authorised service centre to have the side stand spring replaced and a rubber protective component fitted. To help riders safely reach the dealership before the fix is carried out, KTM has also recommended temporarily securing the side stand using a rubber band or a similar solution.

Also Read: KTM To Host First Adventure Rally In India In Feb 2026

In addition, some motorcycles will receive a new side stand sensor retaining plate during the service visit. This update is intended to adjust the trigger range of the side stand switch, and authorised KTM dealers will inform customers if their motorcycle requires this additional step.

Owners of affected motorcycles will be notified directly by KTM and are advised to contact their nearest authorised dealership. All recall-related repairs will be carried out free of charge through KTM’s authorised network.