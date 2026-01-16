Pierer Mobility AG Rebranded as Bajaj Mobility AG Following KTM Takeover

Pierer Mobility AG has officially been renamed Bajaj Mobility AG, effective January 13, 2026, formalising Bajaj Auto’s full takeover of KTM and its associated brands. The rebrand comes a little over two months after Bajaj completed the acquisition, bringing an end to the Pierer Group’s involvement in the company.

Bajaj Auto attained full control in November 2025 through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIH BV), which acquired all remaining shares of Pierer Bajaj AG from Pierer Industrie AG. With this, Bajaj became the sole owner of KTM’s parent structure.

Under the new identity, Bajaj Mobility AG now functions as the holding company for KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas within the KTM Group. The company’s headquarters will continue to remain in Mattighofen, Austria, ensuring continuity in engineering, racing and product development, even as ownership and strategic control shift decisively to Bajaj.

The name change is accompanied by a new corporate logo and signals a clearer alignment of the group’s global strategy under Bajaj’s leadership. While no immediate operational changes have been announced, the move underlines Bajaj’s transition from long-term partner to outright owner of one of the world’s most influential performance motorcycle groups. With this announcement, the industry will be watching closely to see how the next phase of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas unfolds under the new ownership.