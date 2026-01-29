logo
KTM 390 Adventure R Launched in India at Rs. 3.78 Lakh

Key Highlights
  • Range-topping Adventure variant with higher-spec WP Apex suspension.
  • 230mm suspension travel at both ends.
  • 21/18-inch spoke wheels with tube-type tyres.

KTM India has silently launched the 390 Adventure R in the Indian market at a price of Rs 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the most off-road-capable version of the 390 Adventure, the R variant is priced around Rs 19,000 lower than the standard model. Bookings are now open across KTM dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 1,999, which is fully refundable.

KTM 390 Adventure R India launch carandbike edited 3

The lower asking price is largely due to the use of tube-type spoke wheels instead of the tubeless setup found on the standard 390 Adventure. This configuration mirrors the international-spec 390 Adventure R and aligns closely with KTM’s Enduro R philosophy.

Visually, the 390 Adventure R can be identified by its orange-finished trellis frame and distinct graphics, while the overall design and bodywork remain unchanged from the standard model.

The most significant upgrade comes in the form of higher-spec WP Apex suspension, offering a substantial 230mm of travel at both the front and rear, compared to 200mm and 205mm respectively on the standard bike. This setup is expected to significantly improve off-road performance and deliver more controlled damping over rough terrain.

KTM 390 Adventure R India launch carandbike edited 2

The increased suspension travel has also resulted in revised dimensions. Seat height now stands at 870mm, while ground clearance increases to 272mm, reinforcing the bike’s hardcore off-road intent. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, shod with knobby-pattern Mitas tyres.

KTM 390 Adventure R India launch carandbike edited 5

Mechanically, the 390 Adventure R remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 399cc single-cylinder engine, producing 44.2bhp and 39Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, and a similar electronics package. The KTM 390 Adventure R is available in a single white and orange colour scheme.

