KTM 390 Adventure R Launched in India at Rs. 3.78 Lakh
- Range-topping Adventure variant with higher-spec WP Apex suspension.
- 230mm suspension travel at both ends.
- 21/18-inch spoke wheels with tube-type tyres.
KTM India has silently launched the 390 Adventure R in the Indian market at a price of Rs 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the most off-road-capable version of the 390 Adventure, the R variant is priced around Rs 19,000 lower than the standard model. Bookings are now open across KTM dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 1,999, which is fully refundable.
The lower asking price is largely due to the use of tube-type spoke wheels instead of the tubeless setup found on the standard 390 Adventure. This configuration mirrors the international-spec 390 Adventure R and aligns closely with KTM’s Enduro R philosophy.
Visually, the 390 Adventure R can be identified by its orange-finished trellis frame and distinct graphics, while the overall design and bodywork remain unchanged from the standard model.
The most significant upgrade comes in the form of higher-spec WP Apex suspension, offering a substantial 230mm of travel at both the front and rear, compared to 200mm and 205mm respectively on the standard bike. This setup is expected to significantly improve off-road performance and deliver more controlled damping over rough terrain.
The increased suspension travel has also resulted in revised dimensions. Seat height now stands at 870mm, while ground clearance increases to 272mm, reinforcing the bike’s hardcore off-road intent. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, shod with knobby-pattern Mitas tyres.
Mechanically, the 390 Adventure R remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 399cc single-cylinder engine, producing 44.2bhp and 39Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, and a similar electronics package. The KTM 390 Adventure R is available in a single white and orange colour scheme.
