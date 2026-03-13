car&bike Awards 2026: KTM 390 Adventure is Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350cc)

The mid-capacity ADV segment in India has grown significantly in recent years, with motorcycles now offering a blend of touring comfort, everyday usability and credible off-road ability. In the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350 cc) category at the car&bike Awards, the contenders included the KTM 390 Adventure, the premium touring-focused Ducati Multistrada V2 and the trail-oriented KTM 390 Enduro R. Among these capable machines, the KTM 390 Adventure stood out as the most versatile and well-rounded option for Indian riding conditions.

For the car&bike two-wheeler jury, the KTM 390 Adventure emerged as the clear winner thanks to its balanced package of performance, capability and value. Priced at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers an engaging 399 cc single-cylinder engine, long-travel suspension and a comprehensive electronics suite that includes ride modes, traction control and cornering ABS.

What set the 390 Adventure apart was its ability to strike the ideal balance between touring and off-road capability. It feels comfortable on long highway rides, remains manageable in everyday riding and still retains enough off-road credentials to tackle trails with confidence. Combined with strong equipment levels and competitive pricing, the KTM 390 Adventure makes a compelling case for itself in the segment.

While the Ducati Multistrada V2 impressed with its premium touring credentials and the KTM 390 Enduro R showcased serious off-road intent, the KTM 390 Adventure’s versatility and value ultimately secured its win in the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350 cc) category.