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car&bike Awards 2026: KTM 390 Adventure is Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350cc)

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 08:43 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: KTM 390 Adventure is Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350cc)
Key Highlights
  • Prices start from Rs 3.95 Lakh, ex-showroom.
  • The KTM 390 Adventure faced competition from two other motorcycles for the award.
  • The motorcycle was launched in January 2025.

The mid-capacity ADV segment in India has grown significantly in recent years, with motorcycles now offering a blend of touring comfort, everyday usability and credible off-road ability. In the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350 cc) category at the car&bike Awards, the contenders included the KTM 390 Adventure, the premium touring-focused Ducati Multistrada V2 and the trail-oriented KTM 390 Enduro R. Among these capable machines, the KTM 390 Adventure stood out as the most versatile and well-rounded option for Indian riding conditions.

For the car&bike two-wheeler jury, the KTM 390 Adventure emerged as the clear winner thanks to its balanced package of performance, capability and value. Priced at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers an engaging 399 cc single-cylinder engine, long-travel suspension and a comprehensive electronics suite that includes ride modes, traction control and cornering ABS.

KTM 390 adventure 2026 Carandbike awards 1

What set the 390 Adventure apart was its ability to strike the ideal balance between touring and off-road capability. It feels comfortable on long highway rides, remains manageable in everyday riding and still retains enough off-road credentials to tackle trails with confidence. Combined with strong equipment levels and competitive pricing, the KTM 390 Adventure makes a compelling case for itself in the segment.

While the Ducati Multistrada V2 impressed with its premium touring credentials and the KTM 390 Enduro R showcased serious off-road intent, the KTM 390 Adventure’s versatility and value ultimately secured its win in the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Above 350 cc) category.

# KTM# KTM 390 Adventure# Carandbike Awards# Ducati Multistrada V2# KTM 390 Enduro# carandbike-awards# Bikes# Cover Story# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers

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KTM 390 Adventure
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8.3/10
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₹ 3.97 Lakh
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