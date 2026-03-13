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car&bike Awards 2026: MG Cyberster Gets Showstopper Of The Year Award

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 09:28 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: MG Cyberster Gets Showstopper Of The Year Award
Key Highlights
  • MG Cyberster has been crowned as the Showstopper of the Year
  • Cyberster gets dual-motor AWD setup, powered by a 77 kWh battery pack
  • The electric roadster produces a little over 500 bhp and around 725 Nm of torque

The MG Cyberster has been crowned as the Showstopper of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2026. The all-electric soft-top convertible was one of the most exotic launches last year, and offered sports car-level performance, while making zero tailpipe emissions, and all that without burning too big a hole in your pocket. And who doesn’t love a sexy convertible?

Also Read: MG Cyberster Sales Cross 250 Units In Two Months

The MG Cyberster impresses not just with its looks but also with its strong driving performance. At the core of it is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain setup, powered by a 77 kWh battery pack. The electric roadster produces a little over 500 bhp and around 725 Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0–100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds with launch control engaged. All that said, this being an EV, we cannot skip range when assessing the Cyberster, and MG claims this electric roadster can offer up to 580 km on a single charge.

Jury Round Cars 19

Design is yet another key highlight for the Cyberster. The long bonnet, pronounced air intakes, and LED lighting give it the proportions expected from a modern roadster, while the electrically operated scissor doors add a strong sense of drama and exclusivity.

Jury Round Cars 18

Inside, the material quality is high, and features such as an eight-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity and an air purifier help the compact cabin feel premium.

# MG Cyberster# MG Cyberster Sports car# MG Cyberster electric roadster# carandbike awards# carandbike Awards 2026# car&bike Awards# carandbike-awards# Electric Cars# Cars# Cover Story

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