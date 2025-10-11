MG Cyberster Sales Cross 250 Units In Two Months
- Cyberster was launched in India in late-July 2025
- Features a 528 bhp, 725 Nm AWD electric powertrain
- Retailed via MG's premium MG Select dealership chain
JSW MG Motor India has revealed that sales of the Cyberster has crossed 250 units since its launch in July 2025. The Cyberster is MG’s flagship electric sports car for the Indian market and was launched at a price of Rs 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers with existing pre-bookings at the time of launch saw this price reduced to Rs 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
All in all, MG says that it has sold 256 units of its flagship sports car as of end-September with the model commanding a waiting period of up to 4 months.
The Cyberster made its global debut in April 2023 at Auto Shanghai before proceeding to go on sale in markets across the globe. The roadster made its India debut in March 2024, with the India launch coming over a year later.
While offered in global markets in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, the Cyberster for the Indian market is offered solely with the latter powertrain and in a single variant. The AWD variant is equipped with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It has a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge.
In terms of looks, the Cyberster looks the part of a proper roadster, with MG saying the design inspiration comes from classic sports cars from its past. The cabin, meanwhile, puts emphasis on the driver with its tri-screen display behind the steering - a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster flanked by two 7.0-inch auxiliary displays, and a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel. Other tech on board includes a Bose audio system, a 7.0-inch touchscreen (separate from the driver units) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, Level 2 ADAS functions and power-operated butterfly doors.
The Cyberster, alongside the MG M9 luxury MPV, are retailed exclusively via MG’s new premium MG Select dealerships. Currently, MG says it has 14 Select dealerships in key cities across the country.
