JSW MG Motor India Sells 46,735 Windsor EVs In CY2025; EV Sales Up By 111%

JSW MG Motor India has reported sales of 46,735 units of the Windsor EV in the Indian market during the calendar year 2025, placing it among the highest-selling electric vehicles in the country. The carmaker closed CY2025 with overall growth of 19 per cent, while its EV sales grew by 111 per cent compared to CY2024. MG also stated that Windsor EV sales in Q4 2025 were over 20 per cent higher than the same period last year.

In November 2025, MG announced that cumulative sales of the Windsor EV had crossed the 50,000-unit mark. The milestone was reached in a little over a year, with the model achieving the figure in 400 days since its launch. This represented the first major sales milestone for the Windsor EV in India.

The Windsor EV has drawn attention since its launch in October 2024. One of the factors contributing to its uptake has been MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which allows buyers to reduce the upfront purchase price by opting for a battery subscription. Since launch, the Windsor has accounted for a significant share of MG’s monthly EV volumes.

In May 2025, MG expanded the Windsor lineup with the introduction of the Windsor Pro, a new top-spec variant. The Pro version comes with a larger 52.9 kWh battery, replacing the standard 38 kWh pack, and increases the claimed range to 449 km, compared to 331 km for the standard model.

Later in October 2025, MG introduced the model’s first special edition, the Windsor Inspire Edition, to mark the vehicle’s first year on sale. Limited to 300 units, the edition featured cosmetic updates such as blacked-out exterior elements and red accents inside the cabin. It was priced at Rs 16.65 lakh, while buyers opting for the BaaS plan could purchase it at Rs 9.99 lakh.