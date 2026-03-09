Electric Cars With Battery-As-A-Service Option In India

When it comes to electric cars, outright purchasing the vehicle is not the only option, with buyers offered an option of a battery subscription model that is claimed to reduce ownership costs. Here is a look at the cars you can own under the ‘Battery as a Service’ (BaaS) model.



MG Comet EV

Starting Price: Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 3.2/km



The MG Comet EV is the smallest electric car on sale in the Indian market, as well as the most affordable model to be offered under the battery subscription model. Buyers can pick from four variants, with higher variants supporting 7.2 kW AC charging - a 3.3 kW charger is standard. The Comet EV can seat four in reasonable comfort, with its compact dimensions ideal for commuting on congested city roads. The EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack across all variants and offers a real-world range in the region of 200 km on a full charge.

MG Comet EV Standard Price (ex-showroom) BaaS Price (ex-showroom) Battery Rental Executive 17.3 kWh Rs 7.63 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Starting Rs 3.2 per km Excite 17.3 kWh Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 6.09 lakh Starting Rs 3.2 per km Excite FC 17.4 kWh Rs 9.00 lakh Rs 6.36 lakh Starting Rs 3.2 per km Exclusive 17.3 kWh Rs 9.73 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh Starting Rs 3.2 per km Exclusive FC 17.4 kWh Rs 10 lakh Rs 7.36 lakh Starting Rs 3.2 per km Blackstorm 17.3 kWh Rs 10 lakh Rs 7.63 lakh Starting Rs 3.2 per km

Tata Punch EV

Starting Price: Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 2.6/km



The Punch EV is the newest model on the list and the first Tata passenger EV to be offered with a battery subscription model with the launch of the facelift. The updated Punch EV is offered in a choice of five trim levels and with two new battery options - 30 kWh and 40 kWh, giving the EV a claimed range of up to 468 km (ARAI) and a C75 real-world claimed range of up to 355 km. The updated Punch EV also supports faster DC fast charging, while the electric motor is new and now develops a peak 127 bhp. The big change inside is the new upholstery colours with the features in top variants essentially carried over from the outgoing EV.



Tata Punch EV Standard Price BaaS Price Battery Rental Smart 30 kWh Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh Starting Rs 2.6 per km Smart+ 30 kWh Rs 10.29 lakh NA NA Smart+ 40 kWh Rs 10.89 lakh NA NA Adventure 40 kWh Rs 11.59 lakh NA NA Empowered 40 kWh Rs 12.29 lakh NA NA Empowered+ S 40 kWh Rs 12.59 lakh NA NA

Full variant-wise pricing under the BaaS model is awaited.





MG Windsor EV/ Windsor EV Pro

Starting Price: Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 3.9/km



The Windsor EV has gone on to establish itself as one of the best-selling EVs in the Indian market since its launch in India in 2024. Odd-ball styling aside, the Windsor offers a large and spacious cabin with its MPV-like proportions, with one of its USPs being a rear seat backrest that can recline up to 135 degrees. Buyers can pick from two battery options - 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh - with a claimed range of over 440 km on a full charge with the larger unit. In terms of features, the Windsor offers a lot of tech, including a panoramic glass roof, a large central touchscreen with connected features, 360 degree camera, auto climate control, cruise control and more. The top variants with the larger battery also get ADAS functions and a powered tailgate.

MG Windsor EV Standard Price (ex-showroom) BaaS Price (ex-showroom) Battery Rental Excite 38 kWh Rs 14 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Starting Rs 3.9 per km Exclusive 38 kWh Rs 15.53 lakh Rs 11.14 lakh Starting Rs 3.9 per km Essence 38 kWh Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh Starting Rs 3.9 per km Exclusive Pro 52.9 kWh Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh Starting Rs 4.5 per km Essence Pro 52.9 kWh Rs 18.50 lakh Rs 13.39 lakh Starting Rs 4.5 per km

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Starting Price: Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 3.99/km



The new e Vitara marks Maruti’s long-awaited entry into the Indian electric car market and is its competitor to the likes of the Mahindra BE6 and the Hyundai Creta Electric. The e Vitara is on sale in India in three variants and two battery pack options, with the entry variant getting a 49 kWh battery and the remainder of the range featuring a larger 61 kWh unit. Maruti claims a range of up to 543 km for the EV, though expect real-world figures to be around the 420-440 km mark. Battery rental prices for the base 49 kWh battery start at Rs 3.99 per km, while those for the larger battery start at Rs 4.39 per km.



Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Standard Price Baas Price Battery Rental Zeta 49 kWh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Starting Rs 3.99 per km Delta 61 kWh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Starting Rs 4.39 per km Alpha 61 kWh Rs 20.01 lakh Rs 14.51 lakh Starting Rs 4.39 per km

MG ZS EV

Starting Price: Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 4.5/km

The ZS EV has been on sale in India for a while now, with it receiving its last major update in 2022. The ZS EV is offered solely with a 50.3 kWh battery, giving the EV a claimed range of up to 461 km. Despite its age, the ZS EV is still a feature-packed SUV that can go toe-to-toe with its newer rivals. In its fully-loaded guise, it gets tech such as ADAS, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, power adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps & wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 360 degree camera and more. The ZS EV is offered in a choice of four variants.