logo
New Delhi

Electric Cars With Battery-As-A-Service Option In India

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Mar 09, 2026, 04:47 PM
Follow us on
Electric Cars With Battery-As-A-Service Option In India

When it comes to electric cars, outright purchasing the vehicle is not the only option, with buyers offered an option of a battery subscription model that is claimed to reduce ownership costs. Here is a look at the cars you can own under the ‘Battery as a Service’ (BaaS) model.

MG Comet EV

Starting Price: Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 3.2/km

MG Comet Long term 11

The MG Comet EV is the smallest electric car on sale in the Indian market, as well as the most affordable model to be offered under the battery subscription model. Buyers can pick from four variants, with higher variants supporting 7.2 kW AC charging - a 3.3 kW charger is standard. The Comet EV can seat four in reasonable comfort, with its compact dimensions ideal for commuting on congested city roads. The EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack across all variants and offers a real-world range in the region of 200 km on a full charge.

MG Comet EVStandard Price (ex-showroom)BaaS Price (ex-showroom)Battery Rental
Executive 17.3 kWhRs 7.63 lakhRs 4.99 lakhStarting Rs 3.2 per km
Excite 17.3 kWhRs 8.73 lakhRs 6.09 lakhStarting Rs 3.2 per km
Excite FC 17.4 kWhRs 9.00 lakhRs 6.36 lakhStarting Rs 3.2 per km
Exclusive 17.3 kWhRs 9.73 lakhRs 7.09 lakhStarting Rs 3.2 per km
Exclusive FC 17.4 kWhRs 10 lakhRs 7.36 lakhStarting Rs 3.2 per km
Blackstorm 17.3 kWhRs 10 lakhRs 7.63 lakhStarting Rs 3.2 per km

Tata Punch EV

Starting Price: Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 2.6/km

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift 1

The Punch EV is the newest model on the list and the first Tata passenger EV to be offered with a battery subscription model with the launch of the facelift. The updated Punch EV is offered in a choice of five trim levels and with two new battery options - 30 kWh and 40 kWh, giving the EV a claimed range of up to 468 km (ARAI) and a C75 real-world claimed range of up to 355 km. The updated Punch EV also supports faster DC fast charging, while the electric motor is new and now develops a peak 127 bhp. The big change inside is the new upholstery colours with the features in top variants essentially carried over from the outgoing EV.

Tata Punch EVStandard PriceBaaS PriceBattery Rental
Smart 30 kWhRs 9.69 lakhRs 6.49 lakhStarting Rs 2.6 per km
Smart+ 30 kWhRs 10.29 lakhNANA
Smart+ 40 kWhRs 10.89 lakhNANA
Adventure 40 kWhRs 11.59 lakhNANA
Empowered 40 kWhRs 12.29 lakhNANA
Empowered+ S 40 kWhRs 12.59 lakhNANA

Full variant-wise pricing under the BaaS model is awaited.


MG Windsor EV/ Windsor EV Pro

Starting Price: Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 3.9/km

MG Windsor PRO 14

The Windsor EV has gone on to establish itself as one of the best-selling EVs in the Indian market since its launch in India in 2024. Odd-ball styling aside, the Windsor offers a large and spacious cabin with its MPV-like proportions, with one of its USPs being a rear seat backrest that can recline up to 135 degrees. Buyers can pick from two battery options - 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh - with a claimed range of over 440 km on a full charge with the larger unit. In terms of features, the Windsor offers a lot of tech, including a panoramic glass roof, a large central touchscreen with connected features, 360 degree camera, auto climate control, cruise control and more. The top variants with the larger battery also get ADAS functions and a powered tailgate.

MG Windsor EVStandard Price (ex-showroom)BaaS Price (ex-showroom)Battery Rental
Excite 38 kWhRs 14 lakhRs 9.99 lakhStarting Rs 3.9 per km
Exclusive 38 kWhRs 15.53 lakhRs 11.14 lakhStarting Rs 3.9 per km
Essence 38 kWhRs 16.53 lakhRs 12.29 lakhStarting Rs 3.9 per km
Exclusive Pro 52.9 kWhRs 17.38 lakhRs 12.25 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km
Essence Pro 52.9 kWhRs 18.50 lakhRs 13.39 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Starting Price: Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 3.99/km

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m1

The new e Vitara marks Maruti’s long-awaited entry into the Indian electric car market and is its competitor to the likes of the Mahindra BE6 and the Hyundai Creta Electric. The e Vitara is on sale in India in three variants and two battery pack options, with the entry variant getting a 49 kWh battery and the remainder of the range featuring a larger 61 kWh unit. Maruti claims a range of up to 543 km for the EV, though expect real-world figures to be around the 420-440 km mark. Battery rental prices for the base 49 kWh battery start at Rs 3.99 per km, while those for the larger battery start at Rs 4.39 per km.

Maruti Suzuki e VitaraStandard PriceBaas PriceBattery Rental
Zeta 49 kWhRs 15.99 lakhRs 10.99 lakhStarting Rs 3.99 per km
Delta 61 kWhRs 17.49 lakhRs 11.99 lakhStarting Rs 4.39 per km
Alpha 61 kWhRs 20.01 lakhRs 14.51 lakhStarting Rs 4.39 per km

MG ZS EV

Starting Price: Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting Price under BaaS: Rs 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Rental: Starting @ Rs 4.5/km

MG Equips ZS EV With Level 2 ADAS

The ZS EV has been on sale in India for a while now, with it receiving its last major update in 2022. The ZS EV is offered solely with a 50.3 kWh battery, giving the EV a claimed range of up to 461 km. Despite its age, the ZS EV is still a feature-packed SUV that can go toe-to-toe with its newer rivals. In its fully-loaded guise, it gets tech such as ADAS, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, power adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps & wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 360 degree camera and more. The ZS EV is offered in a choice of four variants.

MG ZS EVStandard PriceBaaS PriceBattery Rental
Executive 50.3 kWhRs 17.99 lakhRs 13 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km
Excite Pro 50.3 kWhRs 18.75 lakhRs 13.51 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km
Exclusive Plus 50.3 kWhRs 19.75 lakhRs 14.51 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km
Exclusive Plus 100 Year Edition 50.3 kWhRs 19.75 lakhRs 14.51 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km
Essence 50.3 kWhRs 20.75 lakhRs 15.51 lakhStarting Rs 4.5 per km
# Battery as a service model# BaaS# MG ZS EV# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara# Maruti e Vitara# MG Comet EV# MG Comet# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# Tata Punch# Tata Punch EV# Cars# Feature# Cover Story

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All