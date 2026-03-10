logo
New Delhi

Hyundai Venue HX8 Diesel Automatic Variant Launched At Rs 13.70 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 10, 2026, 01:53 PM
Key Highlights
  • Venue gets new HX8 Diesel AT variant
  • Priced at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Subcompact SUV crosses 1 lakh bookings in India

Hyundai Motor India has expanded the lineup of the Venue with the introduction of a new HX8 Diesel Automatic variant. Priced at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the new trim sits between the Turbo Petrol HX8 DCT and the HX10 variants in the subcompact SUV’s lineup.

new hyundai venue to get diesel automatic combination carandbike scoop 1

The new variant is offered with the 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Earlier, this diesel-automatic combination was limited to the HX5 and HX10 trims, but Hyundai has now expanded the option further within the lineup. The engine produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the HX8 Diesel AT comes equipped with front-row ventilated seats, dual-tone leatherette upholstery with Venue branding, and a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Other equipment includes connected car tech, controller over-the-air (OTA) vehicle updates, an electric parking brake with auto hold, and rear disc brakes.

Hyundai Venue 19

The new variant also gets ambient lighting and drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Additionally, the traction control system offers modes for Sand, Mud and Snow, while paddle shifters are also included as part of the package.

Alongside the introduction of this new variant, Hyundai has also announced that the Venue has crossed 1 lakh bookings. The carmaker launched the second-generation Venue in India in November 2025. Subsequently, in January 2026, the Venue received a new HX5+ variant paired with the 1.2 litre petrol MT option.

