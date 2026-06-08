Nissan Gravite Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 18,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 5.73 Lakh

Nissan has revised prices of the Gravite subcompact MPV by up to Rs 18,000. The price hike comes just a few months after the Gravite's launch in February 2026, which essentially means that the introductory pricing period has now come to an end. Following the revision, the Gravite range is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Nissan Gravite Review: Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Seven-Seater That’s Practical



Take a look at its old and new prices along with the difference:



Nissan Gravite Variants Old Price New Price Difference Visia MT Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 5.73 lakh Rs 8,000 Acenta MT Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh Rs 9,000 N-Connecta MT Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.38 lakh Rs 18,000 N-Connecta AMT Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 15,000 Tekna MT Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh Rs 17,000 Tekna AMT Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 8.64 lakh Rs 15,000 Limited Launch Edition MT Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.52 lakh Rs 17,000 Limited Launch Edition AMT Rs 8.93 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 15,000

The biggest increase has been applied to the N-Connecta MT variant, which is now dearer by Rs 18,000, while the entry-level Visia MT sees the smallest revision of Rs 8,000. Most other variants have received hikes ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut On July 9

Under the hood, the Gravite gets the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Triber. This unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Moreover, Nissan claims a mileage of 19.3 kmpl for the petrol-MT version of the Gravite, while in AMT guise, the compact MPV delivers 19.6 kmpl.

The Gravite shares its platform and mechanical package with the Renault Triber but wears Nissan-specific styling and features. The MPV marked Nissan's entry into the affordable sub-four-metre people mover segment earlier this year.