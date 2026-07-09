Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh

Over a year after it first teased a new compact SUV for the Indian market, Nissan India has launched the all-new Tekton SUV with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open with deliveries to start from July 20, 2026. The Tekton is essentially the sister model to the new Renault Duster and is underpinned by the same RGMP platform while also sharing the same engine and gearbox options.

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The full variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variant 1.0 Turbo MT 1.3 Turbo MT 1.3 Turbo DCT Visia Rs 10.49 lakh --- --- Visia+ Rs 11.14 lakh --- --- Acenta Rs 11.79 lakh --- Rs 14.99 lakh N-Connecta Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Tekna Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Tekna+ Rs 16.49 lakh --- Rs 18.59 lakh

In terms of design, the Tekton shares the same proportions as the Duster but gets its own unique styling elements. Up front, the Tekton gets its own unique fascia with L-shaped headlamps with integrated DRLs and a lightbar at the base of the bonnet. The rectangular grille is split in two by a trim strip that runs the width of the fascia, while lower down, the bumper gets notable use of black and silver plastics to give it a muscular look.

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In profile, the similarities to the Duster are most apparent, including the squared-out wheel arches, prominent fender flares, and the shape of the glasshouse. The rear also shares similarities with the Duster, with notable changes in the shape of the taillamps and the rear bumper.

In terms of size, the Tekton measures 4,348 mm long, 1,815 mm wide and 1,674 mm tall. It sits on a 2,657 mm wheelbase and has a ground clearance of 212 mm.

Inside, the Tekton features the same basic dashboard design as its sibling, replete with a digital instrument screen and a large central touchscreen. The differences come in the form of different trim finishers and upholstery colours. Features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen with Google Built-in, 360-degree cameras, powered tailgate, wireless phone charging pad and more.

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On the safety front, the top variants get ADAS tech along with features such as 6 airbags, ABS, ESC and more.

Mechanically, the Tekton is identical to the Duster, sharing the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The former develops 99 bhp and 166 Nm while the latter makes a stronger 161 bhp and 280 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard with the larger petrol unit also getting the option for a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. Nissan claims fuel efficiency numbers of 19.4 kmpl for the 1.0 Turbo, 17.8 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo-manual and 18.5 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo-DCT.

Also read: New Nissan X-Trail Hybrid Revealed



The Tekton marks Nissan's return to the heavily congested compact SUV segment where it will go up against its sister model, the new Renault Duster, as well as popular SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris & Grand Vitara, Skoda Kusaq, Volkswagen Taigun and the Honda Elevate.

All prices, ex-showroom introductory.