New Nissan X-Trail Hybrid Revealed
- X-Trail gets a sharper exterior overhaul
- Gets e-Power hybrid system, dual motors confirmed
- Petrol engine works as a generator, not for direct drive
Nissan has taken the wraps off the new X-Trail, although for now, we’ve only got a look at the exterior and a few key details about what’s under the skin. The SUV will sport Nissan’s upgraded e-Power hybrid tech, but the company hasn’t shared full technical specifications just yet.
Also Read: Nissan Gravite Review: Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Seven-Seater That’s Practical
What we do know is that the X-Trail sticks with Nissan’s series-hybrid approach. In simple terms, the petrol engine isn’t connected to the wheels. Instead, it works as a generator, sending power to a battery, which in turn feeds an electric motor that actually drives the car. Nissan has also confirmed a dual-motor setup, which suggests that an all-wheel-drive version will be on offer, likely using the brand’s e-4orce system.
Also Read: Nissan Reveals Solar-Powered Ariya EV Concept
Furthermore, the new X-Trail is expected to continue with the same CMF-CD platform as the current model, but visually, it’s been given a fairly noticeable update. The front end gets a black unit housing a large trapezoidal grille and sharper LED lighting elements, which mirror the shape of the grille.
In profile, there’s more sculpting along the doors and wheel arches. Around the back, the design is a bit more squared-off, with chunkier proportions and updated tail-lamp detailing.
For now, Nissan is keeping many of the details, including its detailed specifications, interior and features under wraps, and we expect it to be announced in the coming months.
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