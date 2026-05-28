Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Vs Classic 650: Differences Explained

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has been launched at Rs. 3.65 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is the seventh model in Royal Enfield’s successful 650 Twins platform, after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Bear 650, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650 and Classic 650. It’s a brand-new extension of the family and is the first Bullet in Royal Enfield’s modern history to get a twin-cylinder engine. Although it looks similar and is priced closer to the Classic 650, there are a few differences.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched At Rs. 3.65 Lakh

Design

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650’s design stays true to its iconic heritage. The iconic teardrop shaped fuel tank, complete with hand-painted pinstripes on the bodywork are a nod to the Bullet’s storied past, something which has been the trademark of the Bullet as we know it in India, since the first Bullets were manufactured in India in 1955, although the Bullet brand dates back to 1932.

The twin chrome finished peashooter exhausts, long bench-style single-piece seat and signature casquette headlamp with the signature “tiger eye” pilot lamps underscore the unmistakable silhouette that is instantly recognisable on the road.

The boxy rear fender with the pinstripes and 3D emblems on the fuel tank and side panels underscore that this is a Bullet and are different from the Classic 650.

The instrument console follows the same approach as the Classic 650, combining classic analogue dials with a digital LCD inset that displays all essential ride information, without compromising the retro aesthetic.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review

Ergonomics & Dimensions

With a slightly different handlebar and a single-piece seat with a saddle height of 800mm, the new Bullet 650 immediately offers a different ‘feel’ once you’re astride. The riding position is more upright and neutral, and pillion comfort has been given thought as well, with ample real estate and the trademark tubular grab rail.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 rides on a ground clearance of 154mm, with an accessible seat height of 800mm that should suit a wide range of riders. Fuel tank capacity stands at a generous 14.8 litres, offering a comfortable range between fill-ups. Kerb weight, measured with 90 per cent fuel and fluids, comes in at 243 kg, same as the Classic 650, but a figure worth keeping in mind for riders transitioning from lighter middleweight motorcycles.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650 Differences Explained

Engine

Like the Classic 650, at the heart of the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 sits the proven and well-regarded 648cc parallel-twin engine. Paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch, the motor puts out 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm, paired with a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

Chassis & Suspension

The Bullet 650 is built around a steel tubular spine frame and like its sibling, it also gets 41 mm Showa front forks with 120 mm travel, and twin-tube rear hydraulic shocks with 112 mm travel. The traditional Bullet stance is complemented by a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, maintaining the classic proportions and stance that have long defined the Bullet’s commanding road presence and timeless silhouette.

Braking duties are handled by a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm disc at the rear, both with a two-piston floating caliper. Dual-channel ABS is part of standard equipment.

Prices & Variants

The Bullet 650 is offered in just one variant in two colours – Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both priced at Rs. 3,64,856 (Ex-showroom). The Classic 650, on the other hand, is offered in four different colour options - the Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue are priced same as the Bullet 650, but the Teal and Black Chrome colour options are priced higher than the Bullet 650.