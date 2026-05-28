Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launched at ₹ 86,500
- Claimed fuel efficiency improved from 68kmpl to 72kmpl.
- Gets subtle styling updates like dual-tone graphics and stitched seat.
- Now equipped with hazard lights, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console and USB Type-C charging port.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India at ₹ 86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated commuter motorcycle receives subtle cosmetic changes along with a few feature additions, while continuing to be based on Hero’s popular 125cc platform that also underpins models like the Glamour and Xtreme 125R.
Looks-wise the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 gets refreshed styling through new dual-tone graphics, updated XTEC 2.0 branding, a 3D emblem, rim tapes, and a stitched dual-texture seat. Meanwhile, the motorcycle is available in five colour options – Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Axis Grey, Matt Nexus Blue, and Matt Chestnut Brown.
Also Read: Hero Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Launched At Rs 1.16 Lakh
As for the equipment, the motorcycle is now equipped with an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB Type-C charging port. Additionally, hero has equipped the motorcycle with hazard lights, adding to the safety and visibility in case of unexpected emergencies and breakdown scenarios. Lastly, it also gets an engine kill switch for convenience.
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 retains the same 124.7cc single-cylinder engine that produces 10.7bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm. However, Hero now claims an improved fuel efficiency figure of 72kmpl, compared to the previous 68kmpl mileage figure for the outgoing Super Splendor XTEC. This has been achieved due to Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection (APFI) system and the i3S idle stop-start feature.
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