Hero Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Launched At Rs 1.16 Lakh
- Hero Vida VX2 Plus gets a special edition
- To be available in limited numbers at select Vida dealerships
- Gets KKR-inspired purple and gold detailing
Just days ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm, Vida, has launched a special edition of its VX2 electric scooter, dubbed the VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition. Priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (including PM E-Drive subsidy), the model draws inspiration from the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise and its signature colour palette.
Also Read: Hero Vida VX2 Plus First Ride Review
The electric scooter was showcased in the presence of KKR players at the “Knights Unplugged 3.0” event and will be available in limited numbers across select Vida dealerships by the end of this month.
The VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition sports a livery inspired by the team’s Knight Purple and Gold colours. The design integrates a pearl black base with a golden halftone gradient featuring micro-dotted patterns. Moreover, it also features three accent marks on the bodywork, which essentially translates to the franchise’s three IPL championship wins. In addition to the scooter, Vida is also offering a limited-edition KKR-themed helmet, finished in the same purple and gold colour scheme.
Also Read: Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: Versatile Maxi-Scooter Is A Game-Changer
The VX2 Plus KKR Edition is based on the top-spec Plus variant and retains its mechanical setup. It is powered by twin removable batteries with a combined capacity of 3.4 kWh, delivering a claimed IDC range of 142 km. The electric scooter can reach a top speed of 80 kmph, while the 0-40 kmph acceleration time is rated at 3.1 seconds. Power comes from a direct-drive permanent magnet motor producing 8.04 bhp.
At Rs 1.16 lakh, this special edition model commands a premium of Rs 21,000 compared to the standard Vida VX2 Plus model, priced at Rs 94,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
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