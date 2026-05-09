2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?
- Mid-spec Sportline and top-spec L&K get Level 2 ADAS
- Sportline variant now gets 360-degree camera
- Steel Grey and Velvet Red colours discontinued
Skoda Auto India has given its flagship offering, the Kodiaq, a model-year update. For 2026, while there are no major design or mechanical updates, the SUV now gets a Level 2 ADAS suite. Additionally, some features previously limited to higher trims have now trickled down to lower variants. It is offered in three variants: Lounge, Sportline and top-spec Selection L&K.
Also Read: Skoda Epiq Interior Teased In Design Sketches; Premiere On May 19
One of the biggest additions is the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (L2-ADAS). The updated Kodiaq now gets Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with braking intervention, Lane Assist, Side Assist for blind-spot monitoring and lane change support, Rear Traffic Alert and an Exit Warning system. The suite is offered in the mid-spec Sportline and L&K trims.
Along with the addition of ADAS, the mid-spec Kodiaq Sportline has also gained a 360-degree camera and an illuminated LED strip integrated into the grille. Notably, this was earlier limited to the range-topping Selection L&K trim. Meanwhile, the entry-level Kodiaq Lounge 5-seater remains unchanged as part of this model year update.
Skoda has also revised the colour palette for the SUV. Steel Grey and Velvet Red shades have been discontinued, while Race Blue is now available on both Sportline and Selection L&K variants. Bronx Gold continues to remain exclusive to the Selection L&K trim.
Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed
Nothing changes for the Kodiaq under the hood. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.
Prices for the updated model are yet to be announced. Once launched, it will continue to go up against models such as the Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and the likes.
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