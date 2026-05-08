Porsche Taycan Turbo GT With Manthey Kit Sets New Nurburgring Record For EVs

Porsche has set a new Nurburgring lap record for ‘electric executive cars’ with the Taycan Turbo GT fitted with the Manthey Kit. Driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the EV completed the 20.8-kilometre Nordschleife in 6:55.533 minutes. The lap time is more than nine seconds quicker than the previous benchmark in the category and also 12 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package managed back in October 2023.

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The Manthey Kit, developed jointly by Porsche and Manthey Racing, will be available as a retrofit package for all Taycan Turbo GT models equipped with the Weissach Package. This marks the first time Porsche has offered a Manthey performance kit for one of its electric cars.

The package brings a series of aerodynamic, chassis and powertrain upgrades aimed at improving track performance. Porsche says total downforce has increased from 95 kg to 310 kg at 200 kmph, while at top speed, the car generates around 740 kg of downforce. Changes include a larger rear wing, revised front and rear diffusers, carbon aero discs and additional aerodynamic elements around the body.

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Power has also gone up. The Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit now produces 804 bhp, which is 27 bhp more than the standard car. Porsche’s Attack Mode function can temporarily raise output to 978 bhp for a short boost. Torque with Launch Control stands at 1,270 Nm.

The package also includes specially developed 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres, along with revised tuning for Porsche Active Ride suspension, rear-wheel steering and all-wheel-drive systems. Porsche has additionally upgraded the braking setup with larger discs and new performance brake pads.

According to Lars Kern, “the added aerodynamic grip and chassis changes made the car feel noticeably more stable through high-speed sections of the Nordschleife while also improving braking confidence”. The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package already held the title of the quickest production EV around the Nurburgring, and the Manthey-equipped version has now pushed that benchmark even further.