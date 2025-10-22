Hot off setting a new world record for the fastest production car in the world, BYD’s YangWang U9 electric supercar is back in the news, this time setting a new fastest lap time at the iconic Nurburgring. The limited-run U9 Xtreme, the fastest and most potent variant of the electric supercar, lapped the Nordschleife in 6 min 59.157 seconds, becoming the first electric super sports car to breach the 7-minute mark on the track, beating out the time set by the Rimac Nevera by a little over 5 seconds. Do note that there have been faster EVs around the track, though they fall under the prototype category.

The record run took place on August 22, 2025, with the variant previously called the YangWang U9 Track Edition. The EV also currently holds the World Record for being the fastest production vehicle in the world.

The U9 Xtreme is essentially the rebadged U9 Track Edition, with the company having chosen to change the name for the most powerful variant of its electric supercar in recent months. The EV had previously set a new fastest production car speed record in August 2025 with a recorded speed of 472.41 kmph. This, BYD said, improved to 496.22 kmph in a second run in September. There were, however, some marked differences between the speed record car and the lap record vehicle, with the U9 Xtreme featuring a more downforce oriented aero package at the Nurburgring.

Built on BYD’s E4 platform, the U9 Xtreme is the first EV in the world to sit on a 1200 volt architecture featuring a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out over 2,950 bhp giving it a power to weight ration of over 1,200 bhp per tonne.

The U9 Xtreme is being offered to customers globally in limited numbers, with BYD to produce just 30 units.