BYD India Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark

BYD India has announced that it has delivered its 10,000th passenger car. The Chinese carmaker launched its first passenger vehicle in India in late 2021 in the form of the e6 electric MPV, initially targeted squarely at the commercial markets with sales to private customers starting in the second half of 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, said, “Reaching the 10,000-customer milestone in India is a proud achievement that reflects the growing trust and enthusiasm for BYD’s vision of cleaner, greener mobility. Every vehicle we put on the road reduces emissions, advances EV technology, and strengthens a sustainable mobility ecosystem. Referrals from existing customers have also contributed to this growth, underscoring the confidence and satisfaction they place in our brand.”

BYD currently offers a four-car line-up in the Indian market - all of them electric. The line-up comprises of the premium Seal sedan and Sea Lion 7 SUV alongside the smaller Atto 3 SUV and the eMax7 MPV - the facelift of the e6 that arrived in 2021. The carmaker is expected to grow its line-up in the Indian market over the coming years with models such as the Atto 2 - a Creta EV rivalling SUV, having been spotted testing on Indian roads.

Globally, BYD has also become a popular ‘new energy vehicle’ company with over 13 million NEVs produced in 2025. The achievement is notable as the brand reached its first million NEV production milestone in 2021. The Atto 3 SUV by itself has sold over 10 lakh units across global markets.