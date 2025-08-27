BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition Sets New World Record; Becomes Fastest Production EV

The BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition has just become the fastest all-electric production car in the world after setting a record. The electric hypercar, which was tested in Papenburg, Germany achieved a top speed of 472.41 kmph. The vehicle was piloted by German racing driver Marc Basseng. The U9 Track Edition is an even more powerful version of the Yangwang U9, which has in recent times, made headlines for its list of innovative features.

BYD says that the U9 Track Edition produces a combined power output of 2959 bhp

The U9 Track Edition is powered by a quad electric motor setup that produces an astronomical combined power output of 2959 bhp. This makes it one of the most powerful production cars in the world, with a power-to-weight ratio of 1200 bhp per tonne. The vehicle also has many other firsts to its name, including a 1200 V ultra-high voltage platform. Other features on the EV include a torque vectoring system and an intelligent body control system.

The tyres on the U9 Track Edition have been developed in collaboration with Giti, a Singapore-based tyre firm, which developed a semi-slick track-focused tyre exclusively for the vehicle. The Track Edition also gets a range of enhancements over the standard model, which include a new front splitter for better aerodynamics, along with a carbon fibre roof. While visually similar to the U9, the Track Edition also gets a special paint scheme with racing stripes and numbering.