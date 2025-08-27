HomeNews & Reviews
BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition Sets New World Record; Becomes Fastest Production EV

The U9 Track Edition is an even more powerful version of the Yangwang U9, which is powered by a quad-motor setup with a combined output of 2959 bhp
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Yangwang U9 Track Edition has a peak power output of 2959 bhp.
  • The U9 Track Edition has achieved a top speed record of 472.41 kmph.
  • The vehicle was piloted by German racing driver Marc Basseng.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition has just become the fastest all-electric production car in the world after setting a record. The electric hypercar, which was tested in Papenburg, Germany achieved a top speed of 472.41 kmph. The vehicle was piloted by German racing driver Marc Basseng. The U9 Track Edition is an even more powerful version of the Yangwang U9, which has in recent times, made headlines for its list of innovative features.

 

Also Read: BYD Opens Its Own Racetrack In China: All-Terrain Circuit Includes Wading Pool, Dune Climbing, 1.7 KM Raceway
 BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition Sets New World Record Becomes Fastest Production EV 1

BYD says that the U9 Track Edition produces a combined power output of 2959 bhp

 

The U9 Track Edition is powered by a quad electric motor setup that produces an astronomical combined power output of 2959 bhp. This makes it one of the most powerful production cars in the world, with a power-to-weight ratio of 1200 bhp per tonne. The vehicle also has many other firsts to its name, including a 1200 V ultra-high voltage platform. Other features on the EV include a torque vectoring system and an intelligent body control system. 

 

Also Read: BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India
 

The tyres on the U9 Track Edition have been developed in collaboration with Giti, a Singapore-based tyre firm, which developed a semi-slick track-focused tyre exclusively for the vehicle. The Track Edition also gets a range of enhancements over the standard model, which include a new front splitter for better aerodynamics, along with a carbon fibre roof. While visually similar to the U9, the Track Edition also gets a special paint scheme with racing stripes and numbering. 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on August 27, 2025

# BYD# Yangwang U9 Track Edition# Yangwang U9# Yangwang U9 Track Edition power figures# Cars
