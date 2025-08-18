BYD Opens Its Own Racetrack In China: All-Terrain Circuit Includes Wading Pool, Dune Climbing, 1.7 KM Raceway

BYD has officially opened its new testing circuit for its ‘new-energy vehicles’ (NEVs) in Zhengzhou, China. The all-terrain circuit features eight experience zones, aimed at ensuring potential buyers put vehicles across different tests to understand their capabilities. These include a race track, water-crossing pool, off-road area, and a sand dune. In addition to the above-mentioned facility in Zhengzhou, BYD has also spoken about its plans to open two more such circuits in Hefei and Shaoxing. Experiences at this facility for customers will start at a little over USD 80 (INR 7,000 approx.).

Also Read: BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India



The sand dune section has been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest and largest dune climbing facility for car testing

Part of the track is the Zhengzhou indoor sand dune, which has been constructed with 6,200 tons of sand, meant to mimic the granular composition of the Alxa Desert. This section of the circuit also features a 29.6-meter vertical drop and a 28-degree slope. Remarkably, this site has also been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest and largest dune climbing facility for car testing.

Also Read: BYD Rolls Out Its 13 Millionth New Energy Vehicle



The pool has been designed for the Yangwang U8, which has a water wading capacity of up to 1.4 metres

The circuit also features a 70-metre-long water crossing pool, which has solely been designed for the Yangwang U8, which has a water wading capacity of up to 1.4 metres. Additionally, the kick-plate section on the facility simulates icy road conditions with a wet, polished cement surface, so that visitors can experience emergency situations in a simulated environment.

Another feature of the circuit is the low friction circle which is 44-meter-diameter circular track, consisting of 30,000 smooth basalt bricks with a 3 mm water-covering surface. The company says that users will be able to achieve stable drifting with BYD's millisecond-level electronic control response and intelligent body control system in this zone.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Surpasses 10 Lakh Unit Global Sales Milestone



The race track on the facility measures 1,758 metres and includes nine curves

The racetrack measures 1,758 metres and includes nine curves and a 550-metre back-straight section. The dynamic paddock on the facility has an area of 15,300-square-metres with and can be used for standard slalom, moose and automated parking tests. Central to the facility is also an off-road course with 27 off-road scenarios, that span from beginner to advanced levels.