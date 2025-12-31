logo
New Delhi

Hyundai Creta Sales Cross 2 Lakh Units In CY2025

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Dec 31, 2025, 12:55 PM
Key Highlights
  • 32 per cent of customers in 2025 were first time buyers
  • Diesel accounted for 44 per cent of sales in CY2025
  • Over 70 per cent units sold equipped with a sunroof

The Hyundai Creta has achieved its best-ever sales performance in a calendar year in 2025. The Korean carmaker has reported total sales of over 2 lakh units of the Creta in India for the year, the highest number yet for the popular compact SUV. This translates to daily sales of nearly 550 units for the popular SUV.

Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition 1

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai CRETA journey in India is nothing short of extraordinary and achieving the highest-ever annual sales of more than 2 lakhs units is a proud and defining moment for all of us at Hyundai. It is also the highest-selling SUV of our country on a cumulative basis from 2020-2025. In fact, over the past 10 years of its journey in India, CRETA’s customer base has grown manifold, transforming it from a capable SUV into a trusted companion for every journey.”

Diesel Accounts For Over 40 Per Cent Of Sales

In the powertrain split, Hyundai revealed that diesel still had a role to play in the segment. Around 44 per cent of all Cretas sold in CY2025 were diesel models, with the remaining 56 per cent accounting for the sales of the petrol and electric variants. Hyundai retails the Creta with two petrol engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit – and a sole 1.5-litre CRDI diesel engine option. All three units are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. The EV, meanwhile, is offered with two battery options – 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh – offering a claimed range of up to 510 km on a full charge.

First Time Buyers Rising; Sunroof Equipped Models Account For Over 70 Per Cent of Sales

Creta N Line 31

Hyundai also reported a growth in first-time buyers for the Creta in 2025. About 32 per cent of customers were first-time buyers – up from 13 per cent in 2020. This follows the recent trend in the Indian car market, with slowing or stagnating sales being reported by brands in the hatchback segments, while seeing growing demand for SUVs.

Another statistic that Hyundai shared was that sunroof-equipped models accounted for over 70 per cent of sales. While an impressive number, the Creta in its most recent model year spec offers the option for a sunroof on 9 of the 13 variants (including Creta N Line) on sale for the internal combustion SUV and 8 of the 9 variants of the EV. This puts it to just 3 variants out of 22 lacking a sunroof.

