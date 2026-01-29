Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of India Debut

The Hyundai Exter is due for a facelift with a testmule of the updated micro-SUV spied on Indian roads. Hyundai’s rival to the popular Tata Punch, the Exter, made its India debut in mid-2023 and has received minor updates over the years.

The test mule wears heavy camouflage around the fascia and the rear end, suggesting that the main design updates will likely focus on these areas. The models seem to retain the H-pattern high-set LED daytime running lamps, with the square projector headlamps also looking unchanged. The bumper design, however, could be updated with the grille on the test mule appearing to be larger vertically - possibly in line with models such as the Creta and Alcazar to give it a more muscular look.



At the rear, the camouflage hides away any design updates, though the tail lamps looked to be the same units as the current model, replete with the H-shaped lighting elements. Hyundai could look to add a more prominent bumper to help the Exter shake some of its hatchback looks from the rear, while they could also consider adding a lightbar between the tail lamps, though the latter is not visible in the images.



On the feature front, expect Hyundai to strengthen the tech offering inside the cabin with more feel-good and convenience features to better compete with the Punch.



Mechanically, we don’t expect the Exter to get very many changes with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine expected to be carried over with manual and AMT options. A factory CNG model with Hyundai’s twin-cylinder technology should also be available.

