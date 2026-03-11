KTM Introduces 4-Year Standard Warranty for Road-Legal Motorcycles

KTM has rolled out a new global warranty initiative that extends the coverage period for its road-going motorcycles to four years. Previously, most models from the Austrian brand were offered with a standard two-year warranty, but the latest move effectively doubles the coverage period for customers buying motorcycles manufactured from the 2025 model year onward.

The new programme covers KTM’s entire road-legal lineup, which spans a wide range of motorcycles from entry-level 125cc machines to high-performance 1,350cc models. This means that both single-cylinder and multi-cylinder motorcycles fall under the new warranty umbrella. Importantly, the programme also applies to the smaller displacement bikes produced in India by Bajaj Auto, including the popular sub-400cc models sold in several international markets.

Another notable aspect of the programme is that the warranty is linked to the motorcycle rather than the owner. As a result, if the motorcycle is sold within the four-year period, the remaining warranty coverage will continue to be valid for the next owner. However, this is subject to the condition that the motorcycle has been serviced according to KTM’s prescribed schedule at authorised dealerships.

The extended warranty arrives at a time when KTM has been working to strengthen consumer confidence in its products. In recent years, certain twin-cylinder motorcycles in the brand’s lineup had attracted attention due to reliability concerns, particularly involving premature camshaft wear in the 790 and 890 parallel-twin engine models. While those issues have since been addressed, the longer warranty period is expected to reassure prospective buyers.

It is worth noting that the new four-year warranty programme currently applies only to overseas markets. Additionally, off-road motorcycles and track-only machines are not included under this coverage. For the brand, which has been navigating a challenging financial phase in recent times, the extended warranty programme represents a step toward reinforcing customer trust while strengthening the brand’s position in the global motorcycle market.