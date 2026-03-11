BMW F 450 GS, Noton Atlas GT Spotted On Test In India
- BMW F 450 GS, Norton Atlas GT spotted on test together
- Both bikes manufactured by TVS at Hosur facility
- Both bikes look production ready, but launch timeline uncertain
The upcoming BMW F 450 GS as well as Norton Atlas GT have been spotted on test together in India. Both bikes are being manufactured by TVS Motor Company at its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Both bikes were showcased at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, Italy, and from the way testing is being done, final production seems to be closer with launch also likely in the coming months.
While the F 450 GS is largely based on a common platform based on a new 421 cc, parallel-twin, BMW Motorrad is likely to launch the F 450 GS in overseas markets first, before the model is launched in India. The 421 cc, parallel-twin engine produces around 48 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. The F 450 GS is expected to be offered in multiple variants with both alloy wheels and wire spoke wheels.
The second bike is expected to be the upcoming Atlas GT from Norton Motorcycles, a brand acquired by TVS Motor Company in 2020. With more testing underway, looks like TVS is preparing to launch the Norton Atlas GT in the coming months as well. The Atlas GT will be positioned as a slightly bigger mid-size adventure tourer. The motorcycle is expected to feature a 585 cc, parallel-twin engine that is expected to produce around 70 bhp.
This is not the first time the Norton Atlas has been spotted undergoing test runs on Indian roads. Just last month, an almost production-ready test mule of the Norton Atlas GT was spotted, revealing quite a few details. So far, there’s no word on when the Atlas GT will be launched in India.
