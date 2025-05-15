Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025

Six new Norton motorcycle models are being planned over the next three years, with two of them to be launched later in 2025, car&bike has learnt. Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company in 2020, and the brand is being readied for an India launch later this year as well. Initially, the Norton Motorcycles brand is likely to make its debut with premium models, based on the current 961 cc parallel-twin and 1,200 cc V4 platforms, but more models, based on a new 300-450 cc single-cylinder platform as well as a 650 cc twin platform are expected in future.

Also Read: Norton Working On Two New Platforms For India

“Exciting Norton product launches are being planned starting this year, with six new models planned over the next three years. Two exciting models will be launched towards the end of this year, including a flagship superbike. We are in advanced stages of preparing to launch them into the market,” a company spokesperson told car&bike.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Moves To New Headquarters

Norton Motorcycles will be positioned as a premium brand, and the company’s bespoke superbikes based on the 1,200 cc V4 platform are likely to be offered in India in limited numbers. The initial focus will be on brand-building, to make the Indian consumer identify Norton as a premium and aspirational British motorcycle brand with a colourful legacy, reputation and history.

“As we gear up for this exciting offering, our efforts will be focussed towards delivering differentiated retail experiences that reflect the brand’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail’. A differentiated channel is in the works and more details will be revealed in due course,” the company spokesperson added.

“Norton is all about products. When we bought Norton, nothing was there practically, it was only the brand which we bought, and it took time to invest and create these products and we're really looking forward to this financial year and I am pretty confident the products will do well,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company in an interaction with analysts on April 28 after the announcement of the company's annual financial results.

Among the new models being planned, some will be positioned to take on market leader Royal Enfield in the 350-450 cc segment, as well as the 650 cc segment. In January 2025, we had reported on the development of these two new platforms which will have models under the Norton Motorcycle brand and made in India. While the initial focus will be on establishing the Norton brand with its premium products, the eventual target will be volumes, both in India and overseas markets, and the new models based on the two new platforms will be leading that strategy.