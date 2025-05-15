Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric PowertrainCitroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
MG Windsor EV Pro Review | Is it worth the extra money? | Detailed ReviewHyundai Stargazer MPV 6/7 Seater Rs 15-20 lakhBMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025

Two new Norton models will be launched by the end of 2025, including a flagship superbike, possibly based on Norton’s V4 engine platform.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Flagship Norton superbike may be launched in India
  • TVS acquired British brand Norton Motorcycles in 2020
  • Single-cylinder 300-450 cc platform also in the works

Six new Norton motorcycle models are being planned over the next three years, with two of them to be launched later in 2025, car&bike has learnt. Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company in 2020, and the brand is being readied for an India launch later this year as well. Initially, the Norton Motorcycles brand is likely to make its debut with premium models, based on the current 961 cc parallel-twin and 1,200 cc V4 platforms, but more models, based on a new 300-450 cc single-cylinder platform as well as a 650 cc twin platform are expected in future.

 

Also Read: Norton Working On Two New Platforms For India

Norton

“Exciting Norton product launches are being planned starting this year, with six new models planned over the next three years. Two exciting models will be launched towards the end of this year, including a flagship superbike. We are in advanced stages of preparing to launch them into the market,” a company spokesperson told car&bike.

 

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025

 

2023 norton v4sv first look superbike sport motorcycle 2

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Moves To New Headquarters 

 

Norton Motorcycles will be positioned as a premium brand, and the company’s bespoke superbikes based on the 1,200 cc V4 platform are likely to be offered in India in limited numbers. The initial focus will be on brand-building, to make the Indian consumer identify Norton as a premium and aspirational British motorcycle brand with a colourful legacy, reputation and history.

 

norton motorcycles india launch confirmed for 2025 tvs motor company india uk fta carandbike 1

“As we gear up for this exciting offering, our efforts will be focussed towards delivering differentiated retail experiences that reflect the brand’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail’. A differentiated channel is in the works and more details will be revealed in due course,” the company spokesperson added.

 

“Norton is all about products. When we bought Norton, nothing was there practically, it was only the brand which we bought, and it took time to invest and create these products and we're really looking forward to this financial year and I am pretty confident the products will do well,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company in an interaction with analysts on April 28 after the announcement of the company's annual financial results. 

 

Norton Commando 961 2 2022 10 11 T14 24 25 733 Z

Among the new models being planned, some will be positioned to take on market leader Royal Enfield in the 350-450 cc segment, as well as the 650 cc segment. In January 2025, we had reported on the development of these two new platforms which will have models under the Norton Motorcycle brand and made in India. While the initial focus will be on establishing the Norton brand with its premium products, the eventual target will be volumes, both in India and overseas markets, and the new models based on the two new platforms will be leading that strategy.

# Norton Motorcycles# Norton Motorcycle# Norton Motorcycle TVS# Norton V4SV superbike# Norton TVS# Norton 650 cc engine# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Having been on display at the last few editions of the Auto Expo, Norton’s offerings will finally go on sale in India later this year, more than five years after TVS Motor Company acquired the British marque.
    Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”
  • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
    Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
  • TVS Motor Company owned Norton Motorcycles to receive funding of 200 million pounds towards new product development, research and development, facilities and world-class quality engineering
    Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed
  • The program is available on the Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR models
    TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Announces New Customisation Programme
  • Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director.
    Norton Motorcycles Appoints Former MV Agusta R&D Director Brian Gillen As CTO

Latest News

  • Two new Norton models will be launched by the end of 2025, including a flagship superbike, possibly based on Norton’s V4 engine platform.
    Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025
  • Royal Enfield's maiden electric motorcycle is expected to have a top speed of over 100 kmph and a range exceeding 100 km
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26
  • Replacement for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is an all-electric sedan with new design, new powertrain and reminiscence dream of bygone V8s.
    Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric Powertrain
  • The CNG option is offered across all trim levels with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Citroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000
  • All India-made Yamaha motorcycles and scooters are a part of this new ‘total warranty’ scheme.
    Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
  • The RS variant is expected to be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale version of the V4 engine from the Panigale, like the Multistrada V4 RS.
    Ducati Diavel V4 RS In the Works; Expect Launch In 2026
  • The Fronx exported to Japan gets safety kit such as standard-fit six airbags and ADAS functions.
    India-Made Suzuki Fronx Gets Four-Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP Crash Test
  • Both are Koreans, both offer three rows, both available with petrol and diesel engine options and both are targeted at similar audiences. But which one is for you?
    Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens Clavis: Three Rows, Two Personalities, One Similarity
  • What appears to be the second-gen Seltos can be seen in the background in a new documentary video from Hyundai showcasing the interior of its design centre.
    Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Undisguised In Official Hyundai Video
  • Limited to 1200 units, the bike features a unique livery, lightweight components, premium cycle parts and more committed ergonomics.
    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX Unveiled