Opinion: What Does The India-UK Trade Deal Mean For Norton Motorcycles?

Norton Motorcycles is a renowned two-wheeler brand that once stood shoulder to shoulder with other iconic British names like BSA, Triumph, AJS and Vincent, to name a few. However, from a string of ownership changes to financial scandals, the brand has dealt with many hardships until TVS Motor Company purchased Norton Motorcycles in 2020 for Rs 153 crore. Resurrected from its troubled times, TVS further invested 100 million pounds in 2022, which was partly used for the building of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and the development of existing and new motorcycles.

Now with the recent announcement of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the confirmation of Norton Motorcycles' entry into the Indian market, what does the brand hold for the Indian modern classic motorcycle fan? We take a look at the possibilities for what Norton’s India brand launch will look like, and how recent developments will affect the brand, its parent company, TVS, and the Indian motorcycle market.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”

Trade Pact and Two Wheels

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement was recently finalised after several years of discussion, bringing in a slew of economic promises. From reduced tariffs on a range of British goods to simpler customs procedures between the two nations, there’s a lot of promise, and specifically for brands like Norton to set up shop in India. Until now, importing a fully built motorcycle into India from the UK has resulted in steep duties which often exceed over 100 per cent. While these costs are eventually borne by the customer, the steep sticker price has left many motorcycles out of reach for a lot of buyers.

However, things are about to change as under the new trade agreement, Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits and even Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) units will attract a reduced duty of just 10 per cent. But how will that help Norton Motorcycles? For TVS, the logical step will be to focus on making smaller displacement models to get a foothold in the booming single-cylinder modern classic segment. But before that, there will be the challenge of brand-building for Norton Motorcycles. Currently, Norton offers three models, under two platforms, including a 961 cc parallel-twin engine and the flagship 1,200 cc, V4 platform.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed

Make In India

While India continues to be one of the leading countries in the two-wheeler commuter market, the demand for top-end premium exotic motorcycles has always been present, even if the numbers have been niche. Aspirational buyers in India have an evolved taste for machines that, besides being fast and exclusive, are also rich in brand heritage and pedigree. And this is where Norton has a real chance of offering competitive pricing for its Commando 961 and V4 models, at least to start off with, before moving to more mass market offerings.

But it’s not just Norton and TVS who will benefit. Triumph Motorcycles, with its made-in-India 400 cc models (manufactured by Bajaj Auto) will perhaps be able to be exported to the UK with even more competitive prices under the FTA. Royal Enfield, a former British brand that is now based in India, having manufacturing facilities in India and other Southeast Asian countries, will also likely benefit. And lastly, in the case of Norton, the timing couldn’t have been any better, provided they make the correct moves going forward.

Branding and Positioning

Now, compared to brands like Royal Enfield and Triumph, it’s clear that Norton Motorcycles doesn’t have a brand recall that is anywhere close to the other two brands. However, what Norton does possess is a rich history, respect and admiration. To give a perspective, it is somewhat similar to what MV Agusta is and how exclusive the brand is recognised as when considered from the Indian context of things. Currently, Norton has a product portfolio limited to just three motorcycles – Commando 961, V4SV and the V4CR, and under current exchange rates, the prices of the motorcycles range from Rs 19 lakh going up to 50 lakh, and those are only ex-showroom prices without the duties and other expenses included.

As of now, it is still unclear whether Norton will first bring motorcycles from its existing portfolio to India or go with the introduction of two new motorcycle platforms, a sub-500 cc offering and a 650 cc model. Having said that, the India-UK trade agreement lowers the barrier of entry just enough for Norton to test the waters without overcommitting. Initial forays could take the form of CKD imports assembled locally, keeping costs in check. And with TVS already holding the reins, Norton has access to a domestic manufacturing partner with world-class infrastructure and a deep understanding of the Indian market.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025

Price, Promotion & Perception

The Indian buyer is price-sensitive and demanding at the same time. On the purchase of a premium two-wheeler, the expectation of a good after-sales and ownership experience becomes crucial for successful brand recognition and trust building. Currently, Norton doesn’t have either and it has to be built from scratch, everything from sales outlets to availability of spare parts to a reliable after-sales network. The last thing that Norton would want is a brand image that is adorned but ignored when it comes to owning it.

And if that wasn’t enough, other two-wheeler brands have already achieved a good start with motorcycles that have been made in collaboration with Indian two-wheeler giants. Triumph has tied up with Bajaj Auto for the 400s, which are doing well. Then there’s Harley-Davidson which has made a strategic alliance with Hero MotoCorp for the 440 platform. Bajaj also has its KTM partnership with the made-in-India KTM models. And there’s Norton’s own parent, TVS Motor Company, which already has a partnership with BMW Motorrad for the 310 platform and the upcoming 450 platform. Additionally, in the 650 cc space, Royal Enfield has been ruling the segment with its 650 Twins platform for a good while now. For Norton to grab a foothold in the Indian market, a lot will depend on product, pricing and promotion, but even more will be needed to build brand identity and perception.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Moves To New Headquarters

While there are a bunch of factors like the manufacturing facility through TVS, benefits of the FTA and the interest of the Indian customer that work in Norton’s favour, it will all boil down to how well the plan is executed and accepted. Will the iconic British two-wheeler name manage to secure success in the highly lucrative and competitive Indian two-wheeler market? Or will it continue its live its legacy as a name that’s remembered from time to time? Only time will reveal the answer.