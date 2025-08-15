Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV: In Pictures

Mahindra Auto has pulled the wraps off four concept vehicles this Independence day. The list includes four models under the Vision series, namely S, X, T, and SXT. Here we will take a closer look at the Vision S, which, just like other Vision models, is going to enter production in 2027. It will likely barge into the Scorpio range once it launches in its production form.

The Vision S concept features a boxy silhouette, with sharp lines and flat surfaces shaping its exterior design.

At the front, the bumper appears to house a radar module, accompanied by parking sensors. A light bar featuring the Mahindra logo connects a pair of inverted L-shaped headlights.

Limb risers on the bonnet and roof-mounted lights are part of the concept's design, although these elements may not carry over to the production model.

For profile, the Vision S stands tall with a clean look, thanks to flush-fitting door handles.

Measuring under 4 metres in length with a 2,665 mm wheelbase, it fits within compact SUV proportions.

It features a high ground clearance, along with prominent squared wheel arches. The Vision S sits on 19-inch alloy wheels with a star-like design.

Additional elements include cameras replacing usual ORVMs, side steps, a roof ladder on the left side, and a jerry can mounted on the right.

At the rear, the SUV carries the same inverted L-shaped lighting seen at the front, along with four pixel-like light elements integrated into the bumper.

The spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate, which opens sideways.

For the interior, the dashboard layout includes vertically stacked AC vents at the corners and beside the central touchscreen display.

A yellow, belt-style storage strip sits on the passenger side of the dashboard.

The flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel is finished with yellow accents and displays the "Vision S" badge at the centre.

The cabin uses a two-tone colour scheme in light and dark grey across the dashboard, doors, and seats. A panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space inside the concept.

The Mahindra Vision S will enter production in 2027 and, like its Vision siblings, it will be compatible with both electric and Internal Combustion Engine models.