Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV: In Pictures

The Vision S is set to go into production in 2027 and is likely to evolve into a new SUV positioned within the Mahindra Scorpio range.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Vision S concept revealed
  • Compact SUV has a boxy silhouette
  • To enter production in 2027

Mahindra Auto has pulled the wraps off four concept vehicles this Independence day. The list includes four models under the Vision series, namely S, X, T, and SXT. Here we will take a closer look at the Vision S, which, just like other Vision models, is going to enter production in 2027. It will likely barge into the Scorpio range once it launches in its production form. 

 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled 
 Mahindra Vision Concept Images 1
The Vision S concept features a boxy silhouette, with sharp lines and flat surfaces shaping its exterior design.

Mahindra Vision S Concept Unveiled 3

At the front, the bumper appears to house a radar module, accompanied by parking sensors. A light bar featuring the Mahindra logo connects a pair of inverted L-shaped headlights. 

Mahindra Vision Concept Images 4

Limb risers on the bonnet and roof-mounted lights are part of the concept's design, although these elements may not carry over to the production model. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled

  Mahindra Vision Concept Images 5

For profile, the Vision S stands tall with a clean look, thanks to flush-fitting door handles. 

Mahindra Vision S Concept Unveiled 1

Measuring under 4 metres in length with a 2,665 mm wheelbase, it fits within compact SUV proportions. 

Mahindra Vision Concept Images 6

It features a high ground clearance, along with prominent squared wheel arches. The Vision S sits on 19-inch alloy wheels with a star-like design. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform

  Mahindra Vision Concept Images 8

Additional elements include cameras replacing usual ORVMs, side steps, a roof ladder on the left side, and a jerry can mounted on the right. 

Mahindra Vision Concept Images 7

At the rear, the SUV carries the same inverted L-shaped lighting seen at the front, along with four pixel-like light elements integrated into the bumper. 

Mahindra Vision Concept Images 9

The spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate, which opens sideways. 

Mahindra Vision S Interior

For the interior, the dashboard layout includes vertically stacked AC vents at the corners and beside the central touchscreen display. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

  Mahindra Vision Concept Images 11

A yellow, belt-style storage strip sits on the passenger side of the dashboard. 

  Mahindra Vision Concept Images 10

The flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel is finished with yellow accents and displays the "Vision S" badge at the centre. 

Mahindra Vision S Interior 1

The cabin uses a two-tone colour scheme in light and dark grey across the dashboard, doors, and seats. A panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space inside the concept. 

  Mahindra Vision Concept Images 12

The Mahindra Vision S will enter production in 2027 and, like its Vision siblings, it will be compatible with both electric and Internal Combustion Engine models. 

