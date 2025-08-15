HomeNews & Reviews
Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled

Based on the company’s NU_IQ platform, is essentially an open tailgate version of the Vision T concept
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Mahindra has unveiled the Vision SXT concept at its Freedom NU event. The SXT, which will be based on the company’s NU_IQ platform, is essentially an open-back version of the Vision T concept, which was also showcased at the venue, alongside the Vision.X and Vision.S concepts. There is no word on when these concepts will make it to production, with Mahindra also not specifying if these will be ICE or EV offerings. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
 Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled 1

The Vision SXT is essentially a derivative of the Vision T concept 

 

Visually, the SXT, much like the Vision.T concept, is quite similar to the Thar.e electric SUV concept that was showcased two years ago at Mahindra’s Independence Day event. The front end is characterised by square clusters that house vertical lighting accents and are merged with a black grille. The front also gets a prominent front bumper with a metallic skidplate. The rest of the SUV is characterised by its boxy silhouette, flared wheel arches and well-defined shoulderline. 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled 2

The rear end of the Vision SXT is left open

 

The rear end of the vehicle, from behind the C-pillar, is left open, and in this case, houses two spare all-terrain tyres. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
 Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled 4

The vehicle will feature a minimalistic interior layout

 

On the inside, the SXT will have a minimalistic interior with a single touchscreen that spans the entire length of the dashboard. Other visible details include a digital instrument cluster, vertical AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel and massive grab rails on the door panels.


 

