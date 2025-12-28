Nissan Gravite MPV Spied Testing Yet Again Ahead Of Jan 2026 Debut

Nissan’s upcoming Gravite MPV has been spied testing yet again ahead of its global debut next month. Set to share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber, the Gravite looks set to target the budget end of the mass market MPV market as a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens Clavis. The Gravite is the first of three new models for the Indian market, with the MPV to be followed up by the all-new Tekton compact SUV – also due in 2026 - and a larger three-row SUV due to arrive in 2027.

Also read: Nissan Gravite MPV (Renault Triber Derivative) To Be Launched Early In 2026



The spy images confirm several design elements that Nissan recently previewed. Up front, you get a large cheese grater-style grille flanked by swept-back projector headlamps with LED eyebrows. Lower down, the bumper features a rectangular central air vent with faux side vents housing fog lamps. Part of the C-shaped trim elements on the bumpers, too, is visible despite the heavy camouflage.

Also read: Nissan MPV Based On Triber Platform: All We Know So Far



The rear design, meanwhile, looks to be in line with the new Triber. The recent preview images also confirmed that the tail lamps too are unchanged from its Renault sibling – replete with the LED light guide – though the Gravite does get a more squared out rear bumper to give it a little more road presence.

Inside, the Gravite is expected to feature a similar cabin layout as the Triber with three rows of seating, including a removable third row and a second row that can slide forward and back to free up space within the cabin. Nissan could, however, look to redesign the dashboard of the Gravite compared to the new Triber to give the MPV greater individuality.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026

On the mechanical side, expect the Gravite to come with the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine as the Triber, developing 71 bhp and 96 Nm. Gearbox options are expected to include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option could also be provided.

Spy image source