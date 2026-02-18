Nissan Gravite: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Nissan has finally expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the Gravite MPV, with prices ranging between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). With the Gravite, Nissan makes its entry into the sub-4m MPV segment, where it becomes one of only two offerings currently on sale. That said, the Gravite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber.

The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The MPV is offered in four key trim levels, along with a limited-run Launch Edition based on the top-spec Tekna trim, restricted to 1,001 units. Here’s a look at the features available across its different trims, along with its transmission and colour options.

Nissan Gravite: Visia

Engine: 1.0-litre NA Petrol

Transmission: 5-speed MT

Price: Rs 5.65 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White

Features:

Projector headlamps

Crystal Edge tail lamps

Piano Black 2D grille

Front grille with satin silver garnish

C-shaped accents (front and rear)

Black skid plates

Tailgate connecting garnish

14-inch steel wheels with centre cap

LED cabin lights

Adjustable headrests (2nd & 3rd row)

Centre console with open storage

3.35-inch digital instrument cluster

Front power windows

Electronic power & tilt adjustable steering

Manual ORVMs

1st & 2nd row slide and recline seats

60:40 split-second row, 50:50 split third row

Removable third-row seats

6 airbags

ESP, TCS, HSA, BAS, ABS, EBD

Rear parking sensor

TPMS

Seatbelt reminders for all seats

ISOFIX mounts

Speed alert and door ajar warning

Nissan Gravite: Acenta

Transmission: 5-speed MT

Price: Rs 6.59 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey

In addition to the features offered on the Visia trim:

14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers

Silver skid plates

Piano black ORVMs and door handles

Centre console with closed storage

Rear handle grips (2nd & 3rd row)

Second row AC vents

Independent AC control (1st & 2nd row)

Rear lamps

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls

Front speakers

Remote central locking

USB port (1st row)

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Nissan Gravite: N-Connecta

Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Price: Rs 7.20 lakh / Rs 7.80 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green

In addition to the features offered in the Acenta trim:

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Roof rails (50kg capacity)

Door cladding decal

Dual-tone suede & fabric seats

Wooden hairline dashboard finish

Upper glove box

Cooled lower glove box

Leatherette steering wheel cover

Pocket behind the front passenger seat

Vanity mirror (passenger side)

Front and rear speakers (4)

Rear camera with projection guidelines

Cooled centre console

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Day/night IRVM

Rear power windows

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

PM2.5 pollen filter

12V socket (2nd row)

Nissan Gravite: Tekna

Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Price: Rs 7.91 lakh / Rs 8.49 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green

Features in addition to the N-Connecta trim:

LED headlamps with integrated DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Suede and leatherette seats

Driver centre armrest

Pocket behind the driver's seat

Driver seat height adjuster

7.0-inch digital driver’s display

i-Key with push-button start/stop

Walk-away lock and approach unlock

Cruise control (MT only)

Auto-fold ORVM welcome/goodbye sequence

Auto headlamps

Steering-mounted cluster controls

Tweeters

Front parking sensors

Rain-sensing wipers

One-touch driver window

12V power outlet (3rd row)

Nissan Gravite: Tekna Launch Edition

Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Price: Rs 8.35 lakh / Rs 8.93 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green



Features in addition to the Tekna trim, plus a few accessories:



JBL speakers

Dual dashcam

Air purifier

Ambient lighting

Wireless charger

C-shaped aero accents

Neck cushions (front row)

Lumbar cushions (front row)

Nissan Gravite: Variant-Wise Prices