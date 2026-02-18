Nissan Gravite: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- Prices range between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
- Offered with a 1.0 litre NA petrol mill with 5-speed MT/AMT options
- Limited-run Launch Edition offered on the top-spec Tekna trim
Nissan has finally expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the Gravite MPV, with prices ranging between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). With the Gravite, Nissan makes its entry into the sub-4m MPV segment, where it becomes one of only two offerings currently on sale. That said, the Gravite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber.
Also Read: Nissan Gravite Launched In India At Rs 5.65 Lakh
The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The MPV is offered in four key trim levels, along with a limited-run Launch Edition based on the top-spec Tekna trim, restricted to 1,001 units. Here’s a look at the features available across its different trims, along with its transmission and colour options.
Nissan Gravite: Visia
Engine: 1.0-litre NA Petrol
Transmission: 5-speed MT
Price: Rs 5.65 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White
Features:
- Projector headlamps
- Crystal Edge tail lamps
- Piano Black 2D grille
- Front grille with satin silver garnish
- C-shaped accents (front and rear)
- Black skid plates
- Tailgate connecting garnish
- 14-inch steel wheels with centre cap
- LED cabin lights
- Adjustable headrests (2nd & 3rd row)
- Centre console with open storage
- 3.35-inch digital instrument cluster
- Front power windows
- Electronic power & tilt adjustable steering
- Manual ORVMs
- 1st & 2nd row slide and recline seats
- 60:40 split-second row, 50:50 split third row
- Removable third-row seats
- 6 airbags
- ESP, TCS, HSA, BAS, ABS, EBD
- Rear parking sensor
- TPMS
- Seatbelt reminders for all seats
- ISOFIX mounts
- Speed alert and door ajar warning
Nissan Gravite: Acenta
Transmission: 5-speed MT
Price: Rs 6.59 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey
In addition to the features offered on the Visia trim:
- 14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
- Silver skid plates
- Piano black ORVMs and door handles
- Centre console with closed storage
- Rear handle grips (2nd & 3rd row)
- Second row AC vents
- Independent AC control (1st & 2nd row)
- Rear lamps
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
- Front speakers
- Remote central locking
- USB port (1st row)
- Speed-sensing auto door lock
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
Nissan Gravite: N-Connecta
Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
Price: Rs 7.20 lakh / Rs 7.80 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green
In addition to the features offered in the Acenta trim:
- LED turn indicators on ORVMs
- Roof rails (50kg capacity)
- Door cladding decal
- Dual-tone suede & fabric seats
- Wooden hairline dashboard finish
- Upper glove box
- Cooled lower glove box
- Leatherette steering wheel cover
- Pocket behind the front passenger seat
- Vanity mirror (passenger side)
- Front and rear speakers (4)
- Rear camera with projection guidelines
- Cooled centre console
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Day/night IRVM
- Rear power windows
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rear defogger
- PM2.5 pollen filter
- 12V socket (2nd row)
Nissan Gravite: Tekna
Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
Price: Rs 7.91 lakh / Rs 8.49 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green
Features in addition to the N-Connecta trim:
- LED headlamps with integrated DRLs
- Front LED fog lamps
- 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Chrome door handles
- Suede and leatherette seats
- Driver centre armrest
- Pocket behind the driver's seat
- Driver seat height adjuster
- 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
- i-Key with push-button start/stop
- Walk-away lock and approach unlock
- Cruise control (MT only)
- Auto-fold ORVM welcome/goodbye sequence
- Auto headlamps
- Steering-mounted cluster controls
- Tweeters
- Front parking sensors
- Rain-sensing wipers
- One-touch driver window
- 12V power outlet (3rd row)
Nissan Gravite: Tekna Launch Edition
Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
Price: Rs 8.35 lakh / Rs 8.93 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green
Features in addition to the Tekna trim, plus a few accessories:
- JBL speakers
- Dual dashcam
- Air purifier
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charger
- C-shaped aero accents
- Neck cushions (front row)
- Lumbar cushions (front row)
Nissan Gravite: Variant-Wise Prices
|Nissan Gravite Variants
|Ex-showroom Price
|Visia MT
|Rs 5.65 lakh
|Acenta MT
|Rs 6.59 lakh
|N-Connecta MT
|Rs 7.20 lakh
|N-Connecta AMT
|Rs 7.80 lakh
|Tekna MT
|Rs 7.91 lakh
|Tekna AMT
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|Limited Launch Edition MT
|Rs 8.35 lakh
|Limited Launch Edition AMT
|Rs 8.93 lakh
Related News
Research More on Nissan Gravite
Popular Nissan Models
- Nissan
MagniteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.62 - 10.76 Lakh
- Nissan
X-TrailEx-showroom Price₹ 54.75 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Tata New Punch EVExpected Price₹ 14 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-20
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- Volkswagen Tayron R-LineExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-16
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 18, 2026Nissan Gravite: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe Gravite MPV is offered in four key trim levels and an additional launch edition. Here is what each variant has to offer.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 17, 2026Nissan Gravite Launched In India At Rs 5.65 LakhThe Gravite marks Nissan’s entry into the subcompact MPV segment in India, while it shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber.3 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 17, 2026Opinion: India’s Electric Scooter Race Heats UpIndia’s electric scooter story is no longer about if it will scale, but who will win when it does.8 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 17, 2026Audi SQ8 India Launch On March 17The SQ8 will fill the gap between the standard Q8 and the RS Q8 in the brand’s India lineup.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 17, 2026Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variants, Features, Specifications ExplainedThe e Vitara will be offered in three variants Delta, Zeta and Alpha across two battery pack options. Here’s a rundown of what each variant has to offer.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 17, 2026Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription ModelMaruti’s first ever EV goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6.2 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 15, 2026Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1The Victoris is Maruti’s latest offering for the Indian market, and after spending some time with it, here are a few early impressions.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 12, 2026BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV ReturnsRange-toppingX3 30 xDrive M Sport brings back the fun with 255bhp and genuine enthusiast appeal. Does this performance-focused SUV stand out?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 11, 2026Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a concoction of hooliganistic performance and everyday usability. Here’s why this Rs 1.5 crore two-door AMG might be the perfect modern sports coupe for India.6 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 11, 2026Toyota Ebella EV Review: Compact And Fun-To-Drive With The Promise Of Stress-Free AftersalesNo hiding the fact that it is a clone of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, but the first all-electric Toyota in India is reasonably well-rounded8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 10, 2026Tata Punch EV Long Term Review: Small EV With A Big-Hearted PersonalityWith the new Punch EV Facelift just around the corner, we decided to take a look at what it excels at and what could be improved.7 mins read