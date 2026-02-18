logo
New Delhi

Nissan Gravite: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
1 min read
Feb 18, 2026, 08:00 AM
Nissan Gravite: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Key Highlights
  • Prices range between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
  • Offered with a 1.0 litre NA petrol mill with 5-speed MT/AMT options
  • Limited-run Launch Edition offered on the top-spec Tekna trim

Nissan has finally expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the Gravite MPV, with prices ranging between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). With the Gravite, Nissan makes its entry into the sub-4m MPV segment, where it becomes one of only two offerings currently on sale. That said, the Gravite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber.

Also Read: Nissan Gravite Launched In India At Rs 5.65 Lakh


The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The MPV is offered in four key trim levels, along with a limited-run Launch Edition based on the top-spec Tekna trim, restricted to 1,001 units. Here’s a look at the features available across its different trims, along with its transmission and colour options.

Nissan Gravite: Visia

Engine: 1.0-litre NA Petrol

Transmission: 5-speed MT

Price: Rs 5.65 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White

Features:

  • Projector headlamps
  • Crystal Edge tail lamps
  • Piano Black 2D grille
  • Front grille with satin silver garnish
  • C-shaped accents (front and rear)
  • Black skid plates
  • Tailgate connecting garnish
  • 14-inch steel wheels with centre cap
  • LED cabin lights
  • Adjustable headrests (2nd & 3rd row)
  • Centre console with open storage
  • 3.35-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Front power windows
  • Electronic power & tilt adjustable steering
  • Manual ORVMs
  • 1st & 2nd row slide and recline seats
  • 60:40 split-second row, 50:50 split third row
  • Removable third-row seats
  • 6 airbags
  • ESP, TCS, HSA, BAS, ABS, EBD
  • Rear parking sensor
  • TPMS
  • Seatbelt reminders for all seats
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Speed alert and door ajar warning

Nissan Gravite Launched In India 1

Nissan Gravite: Acenta

Transmission: 5-speed MT
Price: Rs 6.59 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey

In addition to the features offered on the Visia trim:

  • 14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
  • Silver skid plates
  • Piano black ORVMs and door handles
  • Centre console with closed storage
  • Rear handle grips (2nd & 3rd row)
  • Second row AC vents
  • Independent AC control (1st & 2nd row)
  • Rear lamps
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
  • Front speakers
  • Remote central locking
  • USB port (1st row)
  • Speed-sensing auto door lock
  • Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Nissan Gravite Launched In India 3

Nissan Gravite: N-Connecta

Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Price: Rs 7.20 lakh / Rs 7.80 lakh
Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green

In addition to the features offered in the Acenta trim:

  • LED turn indicators on ORVMs
  • Roof rails (50kg capacity)
  • Door cladding decal
  • Dual-tone suede & fabric seats
  • Wooden hairline dashboard finish
  • Upper glove box
  • Cooled lower glove box
  • Leatherette steering wheel cover
  • Pocket behind the front passenger seat
  • Vanity mirror (passenger side)
  • Front and rear speakers (4)
  • Rear camera with projection guidelines
  • Cooled centre console
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Day/night IRVM
  • Rear power windows
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Rear defogger
  • PM2.5 pollen filter
  • 12V socket (2nd row)

Nissan Gravite Launched In India 2

Nissan Gravite: Tekna

Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Price: Rs 7.91 lakh / Rs 8.49 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green

Features in addition to the N-Connecta trim:

  • LED headlamps with integrated DRLs
  • Front LED fog lamps
  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Chrome door handles
  • Suede and leatherette seats
  • Driver centre armrest
  • Pocket behind the driver's seat
  • Driver seat height adjuster
  • 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
  • i-Key with push-button start/stop
  • Walk-away lock and approach unlock
  • Cruise control (MT only)
  • Auto-fold ORVM welcome/goodbye sequence
  • Auto headlamps
  • Steering-mounted cluster controls
  • Tweeters
  • Front parking sensors
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • One-touch driver window
  • 12V power outlet (3rd row)

Nissan Gravite Variants Features Price Detailed 3

Nissan Gravite: Tekna Launch Edition

Transmission: 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
Price: Rs 8.35 lakh / Rs 8.93 lakh

Colour Options: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Forest Green


Features in addition to the Tekna trim, plus a few accessories:

  • JBL speakers
  • Dual dashcam
  • Air purifier
  • Ambient lighting
  • Wireless charger
  • C-shaped aero accents
  • Neck cushions (front row)
  • Lumbar cushions (front row)

Nissan Gravite: Variant-Wise Prices

Nissan Gravite Variants Ex-showroom Price
Visia MT Rs 5.65 lakh
Acenta MT Rs 6.59 lakh
N-Connecta MT Rs 7.20 lakh
N-Connecta AMT Rs 7.80 lakh
Tekna MT Rs 7.91 lakh
Tekna AMT Rs 8.49 lakh
Limited Launch Edition MT Rs 8.35 lakh
Limited Launch Edition AMT Rs 8.93 lakh

