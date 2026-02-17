Nissan Gravite Launched In India At Rs 5.65 Lakh

Nissan has finally launched the long-awaited Gravite subcompact MPV in India. Set to sit on the CMF-A platform, the Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber and marks Nissan’s entry into the subcompact people mover segment. Prices for the Gravite start at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). At this price, the Gravite currently undercuts the Renault Triber by Rs 11,000 at base.

Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise Prices

Nissan Gravite Variants Ex-showroom Price Visia MT Rs 5.65 lakh Acenta MT Rs 6.59 lakh N-Connecta MT Rs 7.20 lakh N-Connecta AMT Rs 7.80 lakh Tekna MT Rs 7.91 lakh Tekna AMT Rs 8.49 lakh Limited Launch Edition MT Rs 8.35 lakh Limited Launch Edition AMT Rs 8.93 lakh

Nissan Gravite: Exterior

The Nissan Gravite carries its upright and boxy silhouette. Up front, it gets a wide black grille with a textured pattern, flanked by swept-back headlamps and slim LED eyebrow-style elements. The front bumper features C-shaped inserts with contrasting orange accents on either side, along with a central air intake.

Along the sides, it comes with pronounced wheel arches, roof rails, body cladding and dual-tone alloy wheels. Subtle graphic elements run across the doors to give it some visual interest. At the rear, the MPV features wraparound taillamps connected by a black trim strip, and a revised bumper with matching accent detailing.

Nissan Gravite: Interior

The Gravite’s interior features a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme with a layered dashboard layout. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits below the slim air vents, with three rotary climate control knobs placed under. The flat-bottom steering wheel gets mounted controls while a 7-inch digital driver’s display sits behind.

The Gravite, akin to its Renault counterpart, is available in a 5+2 seating configuration, offering three rows of seats. Feature highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, walkaway and approach lock/unlock. On the safety front, the MPV comes with six airbags, parking sensors, a reverse camera and a tyre-pressure monitoring system, among others.

Additionally, a limited-run launch edition, capped at 1,001 units, will be available with a JBL sound system, ambient lighting, and a few other additions in various forms, such as a tech pack for one.

Nissan Gravite: Engine and Transmission Options

Under the hood, the Gravite gets the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Triber. This unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Moreover, Nissan claims a mileage of 19.3 kmpl for the petrol-MT version of the Gravite, while in AMT guise, the compact MPV delivers 19.6 kmpl.

The carmaker will also offer a dealer-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit for this engine, which will only be available in MT variants.

Nissan Gravite: Warranty Details

The Gravite will come with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, which can be extended up to 10 years or 2 lakh kilometres. In addition, the first 5,000 customers will be eligible for zero service costs for the first five years.

