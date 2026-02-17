Nissan Gravite Launched In India At Rs 5.65 Lakh
- Nissan Gravite MPV launched in India
- Gets the familiar 1.0 litre NA petrol engine
- Gravite launch limited edition introduced capped at 1,001 units
Nissan has finally launched the long-awaited Gravite subcompact MPV in India. Set to sit on the CMF-A platform, the Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber and marks Nissan’s entry into the subcompact people mover segment. Prices for the Gravite start at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). At this price, the Gravite currently undercuts the Renault Triber by Rs 11,000 at base.
Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise Prices
|Nissan Gravite Variants
|Ex-showroom Price
|Visia MT
|Rs 5.65 lakh
|Acenta MT
|Rs 6.59 lakh
|N-Connecta MT
|Rs 7.20 lakh
|N-Connecta AMT
|Rs 7.80 lakh
|Tekna MT
|Rs 7.91 lakh
|Tekna AMT
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|Limited Launch Edition MT
|Rs 8.35 lakh
|Limited Launch Edition AMT
|Rs 8.93 lakh
Nissan Gravite: Exterior
The Nissan Gravite carries its upright and boxy silhouette. Up front, it gets a wide black grille with a textured pattern, flanked by swept-back headlamps and slim LED eyebrow-style elements. The front bumper features C-shaped inserts with contrasting orange accents on either side, along with a central air intake.
Along the sides, it comes with pronounced wheel arches, roof rails, body cladding and dual-tone alloy wheels. Subtle graphic elements run across the doors to give it some visual interest. At the rear, the MPV features wraparound taillamps connected by a black trim strip, and a revised bumper with matching accent detailing.
Nissan Gravite: Interior
The Gravite’s interior features a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme with a layered dashboard layout. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits below the slim air vents, with three rotary climate control knobs placed under. The flat-bottom steering wheel gets mounted controls while a 7-inch digital driver’s display sits behind.
The Gravite, akin to its Renault counterpart, is available in a 5+2 seating configuration, offering three rows of seats. Feature highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, walkaway and approach lock/unlock. On the safety front, the MPV comes with six airbags, parking sensors, a reverse camera and a tyre-pressure monitoring system, among others.
Additionally, a limited-run launch edition, capped at 1,001 units, will be available with a JBL sound system, ambient lighting, and a few other additions in various forms, such as a tech pack for one.
Nissan Gravite: Engine and Transmission Options
Under the hood, the Gravite gets the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Triber. This unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Moreover, Nissan claims a mileage of 19.3 kmpl for the petrol-MT version of the Gravite, while in AMT guise, the compact MPV delivers 19.6 kmpl.
The carmaker will also offer a dealer-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit for this engine, which will only be available in MT variants.
Nissan Gravite: Warranty Details
The Gravite will come with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, which can be extended up to 10 years or 2 lakh kilometres. In addition, the first 5,000 customers will be eligible for zero service costs for the first five years.
