New Cars Coming In February: New SUVs, MPV & EV Lined Up For Launch

The year 2026 started with a bang for the Indian auto Industry as manufacturers launched and unveiled cars across different segments, powertrains and body styles in January. February too promises be no different as many new products are slated to hit the Indian roads in the next fortnight. Here’s the list and this includes everything from SUVs to MPVs and yes electric vehicles.

MG Majestor

JSW MG Motor India is set to launch the Majestor SUV in the market on February 12. It is in a sense a replacement for the Gloster but will have a larger footprint. The SUV is likely to come with a more sporty design language while the cabin could see some similarities with the Gloster. It is likely to run on the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Gloster which makes 216 bhp and is mated to an 8-speed auto gearbox. The SUV will also come with all-wheel drive capability.

Nissan Gravite

Nissan will re-enter the Indian MPV space after more than a decade with the Gravite. The MPV is based on the Renault Triber but based on the teasers it is likely to come with a more aggressive design language. The cabin is likely to share features with the Triber and the engine too will be the same 1.0 3-cylinder unit that comes with manual and AMT options. Nissan could price the Gravite more aggressively when compared to the Triber to attract more consumers.

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Two years after the baby SUV was first launched in the market, Tata Motors will launch a facelift version of the Punch EV on February 20. The first look of the electric car has already been revealed which points towards resigned DRLs, bumpers and air vents. A new, unnamed colour has also been revealed which could give the Punch EV a fresher look. The cabin is likely to get more features than earlier and the SUV could get a slightly bigger battery pack than before.

BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro

After launching the new X3 in India in 2025, in both Petrol and Diesel versions, BMW is ready to launch a more powerful Petrol version of the SUV on February 16th. The X3 30 M Sport Pro runs on the same 2.0 twin-turbo Petrol engine but at 258 bhp & 400 Nm it gets significantly more power and torque. There are some exterior and interior changes too which are exclusive to this variant including blacked out grille, smoked headlamps and M styled seat belts.