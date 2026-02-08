Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- Punch EV facelift launch on February 20
- Could get updated battery packs for improved range
- Interior could get new colourways, more features
Tata has released the first image of the 2026 Punch EV facelift ahead of its February 20 launch. The single provides a look at the updated design of the EV with more details expected to surface over the coming days.
With the facelift, Tata looks to have tried to go for a cleaner and chunkier look for the Punch EV’s fascia that could divide opinion. The charge point remains on the nose behind the Tata logo, though the black plastic trim and upper air vent have been deleted for a smoother body-coloured surface. The triangular side vents with the headlamp housings are now more sunken in, while the central airdam at the base of the bumper now appears narrower. The faux skid plate at the base of the bumper also gets a design overhaul.
A big change over its predecessor, however, looks to be to the LED DRLs. While the older model featured a lightbar running the width of the fascia, the facelifted EV looks to only get a slim black trim strip.
Down the sides, there look to be no apparent changes with the facelifted Punch EV riding on the same wheels as the outgoing model. Meanwhile, while the rear end is yet to be revealed, we expected it to get the same connected light setup as its internal combustion sibling, along with a revamped rear bumper.
Rear styling expected to be in line with the new internal combustion Punch (pictured).
As for the cabin, expect Tata to update the colour palette as well as add in some new features.
Mechanically, Tata could look to update the Punch EV’s battery packs to offer even more range. The outgoing model was offered with either a 25 kWh or 35 kWh battery, offering a real-world range in the region of 270 km.
