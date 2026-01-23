Tata Tigor-Based Xpres Gets Petrol, CNG Powertrain Options; Prices Start At Rs 5.59 Lakh

Tata has looked to bolster its fleet market presence with the launch of the petrol and CNG variants of the Tigor-based Xpres subcompact sedan. The Xpres, launched in India in 2021, has been sold in the country only as an electric vehicle so far. Prices for the Xpres petrol start at Rs 5.59 lakh while the Xpres CNG is priced from Rs 6.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open at Tata’s fleet dealerships nationwide.

Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores Revealed; Gets 5-Star Rating

Starting with the powertrain, the Xpres now features the same 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine as the internal combustion Tigor. The unit, developing 85 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol guise in the Tigor, is paired solely with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The CNG model, meanwhile, gets Tata’s new twin-cylinder technology to help open up space in the boot despite housing the CNG tanks inside. Tata claims the petrol Xpres offers 419 litres of boot space - up from the EV’s 293 litres, but no figures have been given for the Xpres CNG.



Also read: 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained



Tata says that the internal combustion Xpres range will come with a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty cover extendable to 5 years or 1.8 lakh km.



Also read: Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh



Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Xpres was created to address the real operating challenges faced by fleet customers, including passengers and owners. Responding to the needs of our fleet customers, we are elated to introduce the first-in-segment 70-litre twin-cylinder CNG variant with best-in-segment usable boot space, alongside a petrol variant with the largest boot space.”