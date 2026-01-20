Tata Punch Facelift Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores Revealed; Gets 5-Star Rating

The Tata Punch joins the growing list of Tata cars to be awarded a full five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. The micro SUV secured 30.58 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection, while child occupant protection scores stood at 45 out of 49 points. Interestingly, while child occupant scores matched those of the Punch EV tested last year, the Adult occupant scores were marginally lower - 30.58 for the ICE Punch as against 31.46 for the Punch EV.



Tata Punch Facelift: Adult Occupant Protection

Score: 30.58/32



The Punch facelift secured 14.71 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test. The micro-SUV offered good levels of protection to both adult occupants' heads, hips and thighs, though protection to the driver’s chest, lower legs and feet was rated as adequate. Protection to the front passenger’s chest and legs, meanwhile, was good, save for the right calf, which received adequate protection.



In side movable barrier impact tests, the micro-SUV secured 15.87 out of 16 points, offering good protection to the adult occupant’s head, thighs, abdomen and hips, though chest protection was marginally lower at adequate. Side pole impact testing faired slightly better with good levels of protection to the adult occupant across all monitored areas.



Tata Punch Facelift: Child Occupant Protection

Score: 45/49



The Punch facelift secured the full 24 points in the dynamic score for the child restraint system as well as a full 12 points for the CRS installation score. The micro-SUV, however, dropped points in the vehicle, earning9 out of a possible 13 points.



Tata Punch Facelift: Safety Features

In terms of safety features on board, the Punch facelift features six airbags as standard across the range, alongside features such as tyre pressure monitoring, ABS, ESP, hill start assist and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. Higher variants, meanwhile, build on this with tech such as a rear defogger, a reverse camera, 360-degree cameras and blind spot monitoring.



Prices for the facelifted Punch range from Rs 5.59 lakh up to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).