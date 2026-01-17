2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained
- Punch facelift available in 8 trim levels
- Gets turbo-petrol, CNG-AMT powertrain options for first time
- Prices raneg from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata recently launched the 2026 Punch facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated micro-SUV arrives with some notable updates both inside and out - featuring a design now in line with the rest of Tata’s SUV range while packing in some new features inside the cabin. The biggest update, however, is under the hood, where Tata has looked to give the SUV some additional punch with a new 118 bhp turbo-petrol option paired with a 6-speed manual in select variants. Buyers now also get the option for a CNG AMT powertrain, too, for the first time in the micro-SUV.
Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine Option
Variant & Powertrain-Wise Prices
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AMT
|CNG MT
|CNG AMT
|Turbo Petrol
|Smart
|Rs 5.59 lakh
|Rs 6.69 lakh
|Pure
|Rs 6.49 lakh
|Rs 7.49 lakh
|Pure+
|Rs 6.99 lakh
|Rs 7.54 lakh
|Rs 7.99 lakh
|Rs 8.54 lakh
|Pure+ S
|Rs 7.34 lakh
|Rs 7.89 lakh
|Rs 8.34 lakh
|Adventure
|Rs 7.59 lakh
|Rs 8.14 lakh
|Rs 8.59 lakh
|Rs 9.14 lakh
|Rs 8.29 lakh
|Adventure S
|Rs 7.94 lakh
|Rs 8.94 lakh
|Rs 9.49 lakh
|Accomplished
|Rs 8.29 lakh
|Rs 8.84 lakh
|Rs 9.29 lakh
|Accomplished+ S
|Rs 8.99 lakh
|Rs 9.54 lakh
|Rs 10.54 lakh
|Rs 9.79 lakh
Looking at the powertrain and variant break-up, buyers can pick the naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox across all variants. Meanwhile, buyers of the AMT can pick between the Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ trim - interestingly, going for the Adventure trim in AMT guise means you will miss out on the sunroof.
Moving to the CNG, buyers can get the Punch CNG with the manual gearbox from the entry variant all the way to the second-from-top Accomplished spec. Those wanting a fully-loaded CNG can only opt for the CNG AMT. An interesting observation is that the CNG AMT powertrain option is offered in the sunroof-equipped Adventure S spec - though the petrol AMT is not. However, unlike the latter, the CNG AMT buyers cannot option the sunroof in Pure+ trim.
Also read: Tata Safari Petrol vs Mahindra XUV 7XO : Specs, Features Compared
The turbo-petrol engine option can meanwhile be option in the mid-spec Adventure (without the option for a sunroof) or in fully-loaded Accomplished+ S guise.
Variant-Wise Features
Now, let’s take a look at what each variant has to offer in terms of features
Smart
- 6 airbags
- LED headlamps with Follow-Me-Home function
- 4.0-inch MID display
- Drive modes - City, Eco
- ESP
- Hill Start Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring
- Front power windows
- Remote central locking
- Engine idle stop/start
- 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
- Puncture repair kit
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Air conditioning
Pure
In addition to Smart
- Rear AC vent
- Front centre armrest
- 4 speakers
- Steering-mounted controls
- Rear defogger
- Anti-glare IRVM
- Rear power windows
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
- 15W Type C charger - front
Also read: Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh
Pure+
In addition to Pure
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Cruise control (Petrol MT/AMT, CNG MT)
- Driver seat height adjust
- 65W Type C fast charger - front
- 15W Type C charger - rear
- Wheel Covers
- Dual horn
- Spare Wheel
Pure+ S
In Addition to Pure+
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
- Auto headlamps & wipers
- Roof rails
Also read: 2026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!
Adventure
In addition to Pure+
- 360-degree cameras
- Blind spot monitoring
- Auto climate control
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Keyless go
- Air purifier
- Auto headlamps & wipers
- 15-inch stylised steel wheels with covers
Adventure S
In addition to Adventure
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
- Roof rails
Accomplished
In addition to Adventure
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED daytime running lamps
- LED connected tail lamps
- Seats with extended underthigh support
- Touch-based climate controls
- Keyless entry
- Hill descent control
- Footwell lighting
- 4.0-inch TFT colour MID screen
- Cooled glovebox
- Parcel tray
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Seatback pockets
Accomplished+ S
In addition to Accomplished
- 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
- Connected car tech
- LED fog lamps with cornering function
- Wireless charging pad
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- 4 tweeters
- Rear centre armrest
- Puddle lamps
- Express Cool function for climate control
- One-touch driver power window operation
- Paddle shifters (Petrol AMT, CNG AMT)
All prices, ex-showroom
Related News
Research More on Tata Punch
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 11.12 - 16.75 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.51 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-showroom Price₹ 8.89 - 13.8 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-showroom Price₹ 7.32 - 14.7 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 25.25 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 25.96 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.74 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 15.07 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-showroom Price₹ 4.57 - 7.82 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 20.06 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-showroom Price₹ 20.31 - 25.82 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-showroom Price₹ 6.68 - 8.1 Lakh
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-showroom Price₹ 24.93 - 35.07 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-showroom Price₹ 9.66 - 18.85 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-19
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-04
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 17, 20262026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants ExplainedUpdated Punch is available in 8 trim levels with naturally aspirated petrol, CNG and turbo-petrol engine options.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 17, 2026Skoda Kushaq Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch In Coming WeeksMid-lifecycle update to bring with it styling updates as well as new features inside the cabin.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 16, 2026Pierer Mobility AG Rebranded as Bajaj Mobility AG Following KTM TakeoverThis marks a major shift in ownership and strategic direction in the global motorcycle industry.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 16, 2026Kia Syros Variant Line-Up Expanded With HTK (EX) Trim; Prices Start At Rs. 9.89 LakhPositioned between the HTK (O) and HTK+ trims, the new variant will be offered in both petrol and diesel options.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 16, 2026MG Majestor India Launch On February 12Unveiled in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the Majestor is expected to be positioned as a more premium alternative to the Gloster.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 15, 2026Kia Carens Clavis Gets New Sunroof-Equipped HTE(EX) Trim; Prices Start From Rs 12.55 LakhNew lower mid-spec trim is positioned between the HTE(O) and HTK variants and gets some additional features.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.11 mins read
- Home
- News
- Upcoming SUVs
- 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained