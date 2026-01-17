logo
New Delhi

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Jan 17, 2026, 05:36 PM
Follow us on
2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained
Key Highlights
  • Punch facelift available in 8 trim levels
  • Gets turbo-petrol, CNG-AMT powertrain options for first time
  • Prices raneg from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata recently launched the 2026 Punch facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated micro-SUV arrives with some notable updates both inside and out - featuring a design now in line with the rest of Tata’s SUV range while packing in some new features inside the cabin. The biggest update, however, is under the hood, where Tata has looked to give the SUV some additional punch with a new 118 bhp turbo-petrol option paired with a 6-speed manual in select variants. Buyers now also get the option for a CNG AMT powertrain, too, for the first time in the micro-SUV.

Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine Option

Variant & Powertrain-Wise Prices

VariantPetrol MTPetrol AMTCNG MTCNG AMTTurbo Petrol
SmartRs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh
PureRs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh
Pure+Rs 6.99 lakhRs 7.54 lakhRs 7.99 lakhRs 8.54 lakh
Pure+ SRs 7.34 lakhRs 7.89 lakhRs 8.34 lakh
AdventureRs 7.59 lakhRs 8.14 lakhRs 8.59 lakhRs 9.14 lakhRs 8.29 lakh
Adventure SRs 7.94 lakh Rs 8.94 lakhRs 9.49 lakh
AccomplishedRs 8.29 lakhRs 8.84 lakhRs 9.29 lakh
Accomplished+ SRs 8.99 lakhRs 9.54 lakh Rs 10.54 lakhRs 9.79 lakh

Looking at the powertrain and variant break-up, buyers can pick the naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox across all variants. Meanwhile, buyers of the AMT can pick between the Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ trim - interestingly, going for the Adventure trim in AMT guise means you will miss out on the sunroof.

Tata Punch facelift

Moving to the CNG, buyers can get the Punch CNG with the manual gearbox from the entry variant all the way to the second-from-top Accomplished spec. Those wanting a fully-loaded CNG can only opt for the CNG AMT. An interesting observation is that the CNG AMT powertrain option is offered in the sunroof-equipped Adventure S spec - though the petrol AMT is not. However, unlike the latter, the CNG AMT buyers cannot option the sunroof in Pure+ trim.

Also read: Tata Safari Petrol vs Mahindra XUV 7XO : Specs, Features Compared

The turbo-petrol engine option can meanwhile be option in the mid-spec Adventure (without the option for a sunroof) or in fully-loaded Accomplished+ S guise.

Variant-Wise Features

Now, let’s take a look at what each variant has to offer in terms of features

Smart

Tata Punch Smart 1
  • 6 airbags
  • LED headlamps with Follow-Me-Home function
  • 4.0-inch MID display
  • Drive modes - City, Eco
  • ESP
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring
  • Front power windows
  • Remote central locking
  • Engine idle stop/start
  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
  • Puncture repair kit
  • 15-inch steel wheels
  • Air conditioning

Pure

In addition to Smart

Tata Punch Pure
  • Rear AC vent
  • Front centre armrest
  • 4 speakers
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Rear defogger
  • Anti-glare IRVM
  • Rear power windows
  • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
  • 15W Type C charger - front

Also read: Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh

Pure+

In addition to Pure

Tata Punch Pure Plus
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Reverse camera
  • Cruise control (Petrol MT/AMT, CNG MT)
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • 65W Type C fast charger - front
  • 15W Type C charger - rear
  • Wheel Covers
  • Dual horn
  • Spare Wheel

Pure+ S

In Addition to Pure+

Tata Punch Pure Plus S
  • Voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • Auto headlamps & wipers
  • Roof rails

Also read: 2026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!

Adventure

In addition to Pure+

Tata Punch Adventure
  • 360-degree cameras
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Auto climate control
  • Power folding wing mirrors
  • Keyless go
  • Air purifier
  • Auto headlamps & wipers
  • 15-inch stylised steel wheels with covers

Adventure S

In addition to Adventure

Tata Punch Adventure S
  • Voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • Roof rails

Accomplished

In addition to Adventure

Tata Punch Accomplished
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • LED daytime running lamps
  • LED connected tail lamps
  • Seats with extended underthigh support
  • Touch-based climate controls
  • Keyless entry
  • Hill descent control
  • Footwell lighting
  • 4.0-inch TFT colour MID screen
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Parcel tray
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Seatback pockets

Accomplished+ S

In addition to Accomplished

Tata Punch Accomplished Plus S
  • 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • Connected car tech
  • LED fog lamps with cornering function
  • Wireless charging pad
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • 4 tweeters
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Puddle lamps
  • Express Cool function for climate control
  • One-touch driver power window operation
  • Paddle shifters (Petrol AMT, CNG AMT)

All prices, ex-showroom

# Tata Motors# Tata Punch# Tata Punch SUV# Tata Punch variants# Tata Punch prices# Tata Punch facelift# Tata Punch facelift variants# Tata Punch facelift prices# 2026 Tata Punch Facelift# 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variants# 2026 Tata Punch# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Tata Punch

Tata Punch
Rating Icon
7.9/10
Tata Punch
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Punch Specifications
View Punch Features

Popular Tata Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All