2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained

Tata recently launched the 2026 Punch facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated micro-SUV arrives with some notable updates both inside and out - featuring a design now in line with the rest of Tata’s SUV range while packing in some new features inside the cabin. The biggest update, however, is under the hood, where Tata has looked to give the SUV some additional punch with a new 118 bhp turbo-petrol option paired with a 6-speed manual in select variants. Buyers now also get the option for a CNG AMT powertrain, too, for the first time in the micro-SUV.



Variant & Powertrain-Wise Prices

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Turbo Petrol Smart Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Pure Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh Pure+ Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.54 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.54 lakh Pure+ S Rs 7.34 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh Adventure Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Adventure S Rs 7.94 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh Accomplished+ S Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.54 lakh Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh

Looking at the powertrain and variant break-up, buyers can pick the naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox across all variants. Meanwhile, buyers of the AMT can pick between the Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ trim - interestingly, going for the Adventure trim in AMT guise means you will miss out on the sunroof.



Moving to the CNG, buyers can get the Punch CNG with the manual gearbox from the entry variant all the way to the second-from-top Accomplished spec. Those wanting a fully-loaded CNG can only opt for the CNG AMT. An interesting observation is that the CNG AMT powertrain option is offered in the sunroof-equipped Adventure S spec - though the petrol AMT is not. However, unlike the latter, the CNG AMT buyers cannot option the sunroof in Pure+ trim.



The turbo-petrol engine option can meanwhile be option in the mid-spec Adventure (without the option for a sunroof) or in fully-loaded Accomplished+ S guise.



Variant-Wise Features



Now, let’s take a look at what each variant has to offer in terms of features



Smart

6 airbags

LED headlamps with Follow-Me-Home function

4.0-inch MID display

Drive modes - City, Eco

ESP

Hill Start Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring

Front power windows

Remote central locking

Engine idle stop/start

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Puncture repair kit

15-inch steel wheels

Air conditioning



Pure

In addition to Smart

Rear AC vent

Front centre armrest

4 speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Rear defogger

Anti-glare IRVM

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

15W Type C charger - front

Pure+

In addition to Pure

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Reverse camera

Cruise control (Petrol MT/AMT, CNG MT)

Driver seat height adjust

65W Type C fast charger - front

15W Type C charger - rear

Wheel Covers

Dual horn

Spare Wheel



Pure+ S

In Addition to Pure+

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Auto headlamps & wipers

Roof rails



Adventure

In addition to Pure+

360-degree cameras

Blind spot monitoring

Auto climate control

Power folding wing mirrors

Keyless go

Air purifier

Auto headlamps & wipers

15-inch stylised steel wheels with covers



Adventure S

In addition to Adventure

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Roof rails



Accomplished

In addition to Adventure

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

16-inch alloy wheels

LED daytime running lamps

LED connected tail lamps

Seats with extended underthigh support

Touch-based climate controls

Keyless entry

Hill descent control

Footwell lighting

4.0-inch TFT colour MID screen

Cooled glovebox

Parcel tray

Adjustable rear headrests

Seatback pockets



Accomplished+ S

In addition to Accomplished

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Connected car tech

LED fog lamps with cornering function

Wireless charging pad

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Auto-dimming IRVM

4 tweeters

Rear centre armrest

Puddle lamps

Express Cool function for climate control

One-touch driver power window operation

Paddle shifters (Petrol AMT, CNG AMT)

All prices, ex-showroom